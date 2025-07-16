Puka Nacua is quickly becoming known for more than just record-breaking catches. The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver stirred up a fresh wave of sports debate when he stepped into basketball territory and shared an opinion that some fans are calling downright wild.

During a lighthearted segment of “Start, Bench, Cut,” Nacua ranked the three versions of LeBron James that have dominated the NBA over the last two decades. With no hesitation, he declared that he would start Cavaliers LeBron, bench Heat LeBron, and cut Lakers LeBron entirely.

It was a statement that sent ripples through social media timelines, with NBA and NFL fans alike chiming in to either back him up or call him crazy. For someone who has spent the past year cementing himself as one of the league’s most exciting young stars, Nacua showed he is not afraid to share exactly what is on his mind.

“We have to cut the Lakers,” the 24-year-old said. “Cavs, we're starting, and we're benching Miami Heat LeBron. I know that's a crazy statement to say stick with me, we have more questions to come.”

Rams star WR Puka Nacua plays “Start/Bench/Cut” with LeBron James’ eras: Start Cavs LeBron 👑

Bench Heat LeBron 🔥

Cut Lakers LeBron ❌ Thoughts? (via @HoHighlights)pic.twitter.com/tnyMa0JAML — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

To some, Nacua’s choice makes sense. Cleveland LeBron was the young, unstoppable force who carried an entire franchise on his shoulders and delivered a historic championship to a city desperate for a title. Miami LeBron was polished and dominant, stacking trophies and turning the Heat into a dynasty. Lakers LeBron, despite winning another championship and setting countless records, is often viewed as the veteran phase of his career.

Still, cutting Lakers LeBron felt blasphemous to plenty of people, especially those in Los Angeles who have watched him keep the team relevant and climb to the top of the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

Nacua’s take spread fast. Fans fired back with their own rankings and plenty of jokes. Some applauded him for having the guts to say what others might think privately. Others claimed he had officially lost his mind for benching Heat LeBron.

In a world where most athletes choose to stay in their lane and avoid controversy, Nacua’s honesty was refreshing. He did not hedge or try to soften the blow. He simply made his pick and let the chips fall where they would.

It is not the first time NFL players have dipped into NBA debates, but it is rare to see someone with such a young career make such a definitive statement about one of the greatest basketball players ever. Nacua’s confidence on the football field seems to carry over to his opinions about other sports, and fans are quickly learning that he is going to speak his mind, no matter how unpopular the take might be.

For Rams fans, it was another example of the personality that has made Nacua such a compelling figure. He is already famous for his fierce competitiveness and work ethic. Now, people are seeing that he is just as willing to stir the pot off the field.

Whether you agree with him or not, there is no denying that he knows how to get people talking. In a single tweet, he managed to spark a cross-sport debate that will probably keep fans arguing for weeks.

One thing is certain. No matter what happens on the gridiron this season, Nacua has proven he is never afraid to take a shot, whether it is in the end zone or at a four-time NBA champion.