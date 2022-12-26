By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 2 min read

There’s no Finals hangover for the Boston Celtics this season. After losing in the Finals to the Golden State Warriors last season, Jayson Tatum and co. have come back stronger than ever. They currently are on top of the league with a 24-10 record, capped off with an incredible win against the Milwaukee Bucks. Their status as the top dog of the NBA on Christmas bodes well for the Celtics’ Finals chances, per ESPN Stats and Info.

The Celtics emerge from Christmas with a league-best 24-10 record. 4 of the last 6 NBA champions held the best record in the league on Christmas Day, including the Warriors last season. pic.twitter.com/TYjEB5sP32 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 26, 2022

The Celtics have emerged as the early favorites to win it all this season, and for good reason. They kept most of their core pieces, and only added a couple of bench players to round out their rotation. The result is a team that is running perfectly and are destroying teams left and right.

A big reason for the Celtics being Finals contenders this season is Jayson Tatum’s ascent to greatness. Save for a few rough games, the star forward has been on a tear for Boston this year. He’s averaging around 30 points per game on solid efficiency, along with 8.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists. He’s arguably one of the front-runners for the MVP trophy.

Of course, the Celtics have benefitted from every member of their roster stepping up at key moments. Whether it’s Malcolm Brogdon off the bench or Timelord’s defense, every single player for Boston has played an important role for the team. We will see if their bench depth and Jayson Tatum’s excellence holds up as they prepare for another deep playoff run.