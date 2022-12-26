By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Giannis Antetokounmpo is not getting discouraged despite the Milwaukee Bucks’ disastrous showing against the Boston Celtics in their Christmas Day game. Instead, the Greek Freak is taking it as a learning experience as usual.

The Bucks trailed from start to finish, even going down by as much as 22 points as Jayson Tatum exploded and scored 41. Jaylen Brown added 29 to pile more misery on Antetokounmpo and co.

Antetokounmpo had 27 points, but Boston’s defense limited him to 9-of-22 shooting including 1-of-5 from the 3-point line. Jrue Holiday bagged 24 as well, though their efforts were not enough with the team struggling to connect their shots overall. The Celtics won 139-118.

While it’s easy to get frustrated with the result, especially since a win would have put the Bucks on a tie with the Celtics for the no. 1 seed record-wise, Antetokounmpo isn’t focusing in any of that. Instead, he wants the team to “keep building our chemistry,” knowing for a fact that the NBA season is a marathon.

Keep building our chemistry. pic.twitter.com/kzVEAA6YRH — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) December 26, 2022

True enough, although the 21-point blowout definitely looks bad, it’s not a reason for the Bucks to panic. They have lost three straight games as well, but they remain the second seed in the East.

As Giannis Antetokounmpo said, it should only make them hungrier and more focused as they try to improve the team as a whole. They know very well that the real battle begins in the postseason, and so as long as they learn from their mistakes and bounce back, playing ugly games from time to time wouldn’t matter.