The reason Celtics are a ‘serious threat’ to trade for Kevin Durant, per Shams

The Boston Celtics have thrown themselves in the mix for a Kevin Durant trade, and while their first offer has been rejected, they have become the favorites to land the superstar forward.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Celtics are a “serious threat” to land Durant in a trade because they have the assets to do so. Not to mention that the pieces they have look more appealing than what other teams can offer.

“Boston is a serious threat to go get Kevin Durant because they have the pieces.. probably more so than any other team,” Charania explained on the Pat MacAfee Show.

The Celtics reportedly offered Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and a draft pick for Kevin Durant, but the Nets refused and counteroffered with a package that includes Marcus Smart and another position player.

Sure enough, a deal with Brown in it is enticing, especially since the swingman has proven to be a big-time performer after helping the Celtics reach the 2022 NBA Finals–even sweeping the Nets in the first round of the playoffs. The fact that Brooklyn responded with a counter speaks volumes that a potential deal interests them.

So far no deal is imminent since the Nets remain firm on their asking price that should include multiple picks. They have the leverage on negotiations anyway, with Durant under contract until 2026.

However, fans should definitely keep an eye on the Celtics in their attempt to pair up KD and Jayson Tatum to build a championship contender for 2022-23.