‘The trust has been broken’: Kendrick Perkins gets brutally honest why Celtics should trade Jaylen Brown now

With Jaylen Brown finding himself in trade rumors yet again, former NBA big man Kendrick Perkins thinks the Boston Celtics have permanently damaged their relationship with the star guard.

For those not in the know, the Celtics reportedly offered Brown, along with Derrick White and a first-round pick, to the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant. While the Nets declined the offer–asking to have Marcus Smart included in the package along with more picks–the belief around the NBA is that Brown would be at the center of any package for KD.

Perkins, nonetheless, believes that’s a big mistake by the Celtics. After all, the more Brown sees his name on trade rumors, the more likely it is for him to want out.

“Jaylen underappreciated Brown, who was the best player in the NBA Finals for the Boston Celtics. I’ll tell you that damn much. He didn’t disappear when it got tough,” Perkins said on ESPN, via NESN. “Here’s the problem that I have, Swagu… they gonna have to trade Jaylen Brown, because I feel like as of right now, the trust has been broken.”

Kendrick Perkins cited Jaylen Brown’s reaction to the news about the Kevin Durant trade offer as proof that the 25-year-old guard is clearly not happy with the development. Big Perk went on to share his confusion why the Celtics are so focused on trading Brown over other players on their roster–hinting they could have offered Jayson Tatum instead.

The relationship between Brown and the Celtics are unknown at this point following the trade rumors. However, if Perkins is right, Celtics fans shouldn’t be surprised if Brown ends up leaving Beantown one way or another.