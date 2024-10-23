The 2023-24 NBA season saw the Boston Celtics hoist the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy into the air, as this franchise captured their 18th title in team history, the most out of any organization in the league. Throughout the course of the year, there was never a doubt that the Celtics were the best team in the league. Between their star-studded starting five and their home-court dominance, there was no stopping Boston.

As fans packed the stands at TD Garden on Tuesday night for the opening game of the 2024-25 NBA season, they were reminded of the team's recent championship run one last time with the pregame ring and banner ceremony. Prior to taking on the New York Knicks, NBA commissioner Adam Silver and Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck celebrated Boston's championship, presenting everyone in the organization with their championship rings.

Before doing so, Grousbeck made a bold proclamation about his championship squad, one that many would probably agree with.

“The statistics do not lie. You are looking at one of the finest teams ever assembled in the NBA,” Grousbeck addressed the Celtics faithful via Celtics reporter Noa Dalzell.

There is really no denying Grousbeck's statement. The Celtics were the best team in the league last season, and they were the best team since the very first game of the season. This team won a total of 64 games, they never lost more than two games in a row all year, and Boston was arguably the best offensive and defensive team in the league by a wide margin.

Perhaps the biggest accomplishment for the Celtics is that they had an 11.3 point differential, the fifth-highest point differential in the regular season all time. This is mainly due to the fact that Boston's core group is made up of superstar talents.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined to average 49.9 points per game last season, and they both shot at least 47.0 percent from the floor. Jrue Holiday and Derrick White were both All-Defensive-like talents for the Celtics, and Kristaps Porzingis held things down as the anchor of their defense due to his rim-protecting abilities. Of course, how could we forget to mention Al Horford, the heart and soul of the Celtics?

Up and down this roster, the Celtics found success everywhere they looked. Joe Mazzulla did a fantastic job of putting his players in positions to play to their strengths, and he never once looked stressed under pressure. That is simply because the Celtics never faced any pressure!

The Golden State Warriors may have won 73 games during the 2015-16 season, more than any team ever has during the regular season in NBA history, but the Celtics have certainly made their mark as one of the most complete teams in NBA history during their championship run last year. As they gear up to defend their title, the Celtics will only be looking to defend this statement.