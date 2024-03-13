Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics have bounced back from a rare two-game losing streak last week, now winners of two games in a row on their Western Conference road trip over the Phoenix Suns and then the Portland Trail Blazers. With the win over the Blazers, the Celtics became the first team to hit 50 wins this season, and Tatum hasn't let a recent rough patch get in the way of what has otherwise been an All-NBA level campaign.
If history is any indication, the Celtics might just be poised to break through and end their championship drought, which has remained since they won back in 2008. The 64 games that it took for Boston to reach the 50-win threshold is the fastest they've reached that milestone since that historic 2007-08 season, when they did so in 65 games, and of course hoisted the trophy just a few months later, per ClutchPoints on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter.
On paper, the Celtics would certainly appear to have all of the ingredients necessary to win a championship this June. While Tatum might not quite be in the same tier as recent Finals MVPs like Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Celtics' depth makes up for whatever shortcomings the former Duke Blue Devil may have, and Boston's offseason additions have diversified their offense so that they are no longer helpless if their three pointers aren't falling (although that hasn't stopped many pundits from continuing to spew that falsehood).
Up next for the Celtics is a road date with the Utah Jazz on Tuesday evening.