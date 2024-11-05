The Nike Dunk continues to hold its place in streetwear culture as one of the most popular and timeless silhouettes the sneaker giant has ever released. Creating crossovers from basketball to skateboarding and from fashion to pop culture, the Nike Dunk Low will return in its latest form as an homage to the reigning NBA Champion Boston Celtics.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

With their classic green and white colorway, the Boston Celtics have had countless sneakers don their color scheme and pay tribute to the storied franchise. The Nike Dunk has even seen a previous “Celtics” green iteration as the green/white/black colorway can go with almost any outfit.

Nike first released a “Celtic” green Nike SB Dunk back in 2004 and followed by another green Nike Dunk Low back in 2023.

Nike Dunk Low “Celtics”

Expand Tweet



The Nike Dunk Low returns as an extremely basic silhouette with clean panelling and color blocking. For this edition, we’ll see an official color code of Sail/Stadium Green-Black with balanced hues and nothing too flashy. This pair features the stadium green color, resembling the Boston Celtics, throughout the eyelets, toe guard, Nike Swoosh and back heel tab. The upper panels and midsole are done in the off-white sail color while we see black along the heel panel and Nike logos.

Again, this pair is extremely simple and is likely to drop as a general release, so they should be fairly available throughout Nike retailers. The Boston Celtics are currently 6-1 and will continue their chase for an NBA record 19 franchise championship titles.

The Nike Dunk Low “Celtics” is expected to release sometime during Spring 2025 and will come with a retail tag of $125. The shoes are expected to drop on Nike SNKRS app and will be available in full sizing throughout Nike retailers globally. Don’t miss out on these must-have sneakers for any Boston Celtics fan!