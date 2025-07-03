The Pittsburgh Pirates delivered one of their most dominant performances of the season on Wednesday afternoon, completing a three-game sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals with a 5-0 win at PNC Park. While the team’s red-hot form is stealing headlines, it was Mitch Keller, the 29-year-old right-hander, who made history in front of 15,979 fans. In a seven-inning gem, Keller broke the PNC Park strikeout record, passing Paul Maholm with his 384th strikeout in the stadium’s history.

According to an article written by MLB.com’s Alex Stumpf, Keller struck out seven over seven scoreless innings, and his third-inning strikeout of Masyn Winn marked the historic moment. Stumpf was able to get the following quote from the 64th pick of the 2014 MLB Draft following the sweep.

“It's a huge honor,” Keller said. “It just kind of means I've been here the longest, probably, out of anybody. Yeah, it's definitely cool. Time flies by, honestly. If you told me I'd break a record at PNC Park, I would never even think of that, which is cool.”

This outing was much more than just a personal milestone. It capped off a dominant stretch for the Pirates pitching staff, which posted three consecutive shutouts—the team’s first such streak since 1976. The sweep of St. Louis followed another series sweep over the New York Mets, bringing their winning streak to six games. Over that stretch, the team has outscored opponents 43-4, a historic feat not achieved by any MLB team since at least 1901.

Keller (3-10) has dealt with poor run support all season, despite carrying a solid 3.64 ERA and 1.19 WHIP across 18 starts. His quality outing Wednesday finally came with offensive backing. Oneil Cruz got things started early, doubling and scoring in the second, while Tommy Pham and Isiah Kiner-Falefa each contributed key RBI hits in a four-run seventh.

Beyond the stat line, Keller’s presence has become a symbol of stability for the club. His dominance at home and poise under pressure are setting the tone for a young Pirates team determined to carry its momentum into the All-Star break. This shutout streak isn’t just a number—it’s a message to the rest of the league.

With a day off to regroup, the Pirates now head into a nine-game road trip riding a wave of momentum and supported by a rejuvenated rotation. If the club's pitching staff maintains its current form, this team could quickly become one of the most dangerous threats in the National League down the stretch.