By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Robert Williams has made a significant impact on the Boston Celtics since he returned to the lineup nearly three weeks ago. The 6-foot-9 center missed the first two months of the season following offseason knee surgery, but he’s now nearing full strength again for the C’s.

At this point, however, it seems that Williams’ journey toward being 100% healthy will need to take a step back on Tuesday. This is after the Celtics announced that the 25-year-old is questionable to suit up against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The team is labeling it as “left knee injury management,” which sounds like a routine night off for the Boston big man.

It seems that the Celtics just want to give the knee some rest after Williams has played in seven out of a possible eight games for Boston since returning from injury. Barring any unforeseen setbacks, Williams should be back in the fold on Thursday against the red-hot Luka Doncic and his Dallas Mavericks. The Celtics will be faced with the tall task of trying to prevent another offensive explosion from Doncic, and it goes without saying that the presence of Williams in the paint will be integral in this respect.

Robert Williams is no superstar, but there’s no denying that he will be an important figure for the Celtics this season. They need him to be healthy for the long haul, which is exactly why it wouldn’t be surprising to see him take the occasional night off here and there.