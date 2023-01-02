By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

40 minutes. That’s how long the Denver Nuggets arena staff took to repair the rim mid-game on Sunday as they hosted Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics. After the lengthy delay, the Nuggets still managed to hold on for the win, 123-111.

For his part, Jaylen Brown clearly wasn’t happy with how the game delay was managed by the arena staff. The Celtics star made his feelings abundantly clear after the game as he called out the Ball Arena for their supposed failure to handle the situation in the right way:

“There was no communication,” Brown said, via Darren Hartwell of NBC Sports Boston. “Obviously, the rim got a little leveled to the left or whatever. (They) spent all that time trying to fix it, but when we came back, it still looked like it wasn’t even level, in my opinion. So we just wasted all that time, and that has an effect on the game. That’s how injuries and stuff happen.

“Luckily, that didn’t [happen], but that wasn’t good. That whole process was handled poorly, in my opinion, and that had an effect on the game as well. But luckily nobody got hurt.”

To be fair, it was Robert Williams who was the culprit behind the delay. The Celtics big man was a little bit too enthusiastic with his dunk at the mid-way point of the fourth period, and it led to the rim getting misaligned. The arena staff clearly had trouble repairing the damage, and at one point, it felt like the game was about to be called off.

.@rob_williamsIII can't believe what he's seeing and tbh neither can we😂#BOSvsDENpic.twitter.com/0DfmAdVxqK — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 2, 2023

As Jaylen Brown said, it’s fortunate that nobody got injured once play resumed. The players got cold during the 40-minute delay, and it could have very easily spelled trouble for them. You have to give credit to the Nuggets arena staff for making sure that the rim was up to standards, but there’s also no denying that they took an awfully long time to fix a seemingly simple issue.