By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Luka Doncic has taken the basketball world by storm of late. The Dallas Maverick superstar has been on an absolute tear, leading his team to a six-game winning streak. He’s put up some pretty insane stat lines along the way too, as the three-time All-Star firmly establishes himself as one of the frontrunners for this year’s MVP title.

Over the last five games, Doncic has averaged a mind-blowing 45.6 points. It’s not surprising that the Mavs have won all five matchups, which now has Luka joining an elite list of players that have averaged at least 45 points in a five-game win streak. Doncic is just the fifth player to achieve this amazing feat behind Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain, and Elgin Baylor. Quite the company, right?

You know you’re doing something right when your name is mentioned in the same breath as the likes of MJ, Kobe, and Wilt. These are some of the greatest players to ever pick up a basketball, and Luka is without a doubt in GOAT territory with his recent feat.

Perhaps the most astonishing aspect of all this is the fact that Luka Doncic is just 23 years old. He’s already achieved so much at such a young age, and it’s very much possible that he hasn’t even reached his peak just yet.

More importantly, though, Luka’s scorching play has the Mavs winning games. Dallas is now 21-16 and has climbed to the fourth spot in the Western Conference. They’re coming in strong and are now just 3.5 games behind the top-seeded Denver Nuggets.