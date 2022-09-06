Carmelo Anthony to Celtics rumors gaining ‘traction’

With an injured Danilo Gallinari sadly out for the year, there have been rumors of the Boston Celtics looking for a temporary replacement. According to Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe, the man for the job could be future Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony.

The Celtics are interested in signing Carmelo Anthony, and there's reported 'traction' on the two sides joining forces. Boston has lost Danilo Gallinari to an ACL tear, likely for the season. (via @GwashburnGlobe, https://t.co/Zi5BVXwPsP) pic.twitter.com/QhZwzo5mLu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 5, 2022

There have been a few reports already linking Boston with the NBA veteran, yet Washburn believes that there is now mutual interest.

“[Talks with the Celtics] are starting to gain some traction because Anthony may be the best shooting forward on the market,” Washburn noted. “He has shown to be productive offensively despite his age.”

Coming off a recent stint with the Los Angeles Lakers, Melo averaged 13.3 points per game from their bench last season. During the 2022 offseason no one has really taken a chance on Anthony despite his impressive performance, so the price might be right for the Cs.

Boston finds itself in the luxury tax following more of an aggressive offseason. So, they’ll be looking for a cheaper contract with Anthony ideally. While the 38-year-old free agent might not get the money he wants from Boston, he’ll have a real chance to compete for a title.

Although he’s had plenty of success in college and on the Olympic level, Melo has never even reached the NBA Finals in his 20 years in the league. Perhaps the Celtics, coming off a Finals appearance and just two games short of winning it all, can give him a real shot at a ring.

In return, Anthony can give Boston a bench scorer with veteran leadership and discipline. With Gallo down, Carmelo Anthony can contribute points off the bench in his place and even some solid rebounding. Plus, he has a very similar game to Jayson Tatum and has even compared himself to the burgeoning Celtics star. Ideally, he would gel well with a hungry Boston team.

If the two sides continue to show interest, maybe Melo makes one last try for a championship with the Celtics in the 2022-23 NBA season.