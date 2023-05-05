Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum came up short in winning the MVP this year, but that doesn’t mean he’s abandoning his goal of bringing the trophy home one day.

The 26-year-old was the favorite to win the award early on in the season, yet he eventually fell out of the running. He finished fourth in the MVP race and received zero first or second-place votes. However, Tatum believes he has plenty of time left in the league to be MVP:

“I think I’ve got 15 years left,” he said, per Boston.com. “So hopefully one of those years I can play well enough and my team will do well enough to win that award one day.”

Friday night Tatum will face off against current MVP Joel Embiid in a crucial Game 3 versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Embiid will be receiving the trophy for the first time tonight, so perhaps Tatum could use the ceremony for some extra motivation.

Regardless of MVP, Tatum and company are more concerned with some other hardware: the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy.

Jayson Tatum is locked in on winning a championship in Boston. 🔒🏆 pic.twitter.com/j57ORCXZqA — theScore (@theScore) December 8, 2022

The Celtics haven’t raised a banner in 15 years, but these playoffs provide them with another opportunity at capturing the elusive 18th championship. They’re the highest seed left in the Eastern Conference and have a better record than any other squad remaining. Additionally, they’re healthier than a lot of other teams, as the Philadelphia 76ers, New York Knicks, and Miami Heat have all had injuries to their star players.

Plus, if Tatum plans on playing for many more years as a Celtic that could boost Boston’s chances for another title. But to avoid looking too far ahead, the C’s have to lock in tonight against a tough Philly team that’s just as eager to end its championship drought.