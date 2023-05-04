A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Joel Embiid made his highly-anticipated return to action on Wednesday in Game 2 of the Philadelphia 76ers’ NBA Playoffs second-round series against the Boston Celtics. It was an opportune time to return for the newly-minted NBA Most Valuable Player with the Sixers up 1-0 in the series. Unfortunately for Philly, Embiid’s comeback did not have the desired impact, with the Celtics completely blowing the Sixers out in Game 2, 121-87.

The good news for the Sixers is that this series now shifts to Philadelphia for Games 3 and 4. The bad news is that Embiid could be forced to sit out again as he continues to deal with a nagging knee injury.

Joel Embiid injury status for Game 3 vs. Celtics

At this point, Embiid’s status for Game 3 on Friday is up in the air. This is after the Sixers have listed their superstar big man as questionable to play due to a right knee sprain.

Joel Embiid (right knee sprain) is QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow's Game 3 matchup vs. the Celtics, Sixers have announced. pic.twitter.com/hjT9MD8DTs — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 4, 2023

This is the same injury that forced Joel Embiid to miss Game 1, and it’s a bit concerning that he is now being listed as questionable despite being able to play through the injury in Game 2. Sixers fans are hoping that the questionable tag is merely precautionary and that Embiid will be able to suit up again on Friday.

For what it’s worth, no other Sixers player has been listed on the injury report, so at least it’s a clean bill of health for Philly apart from Embiid. It’s the same case for the Celtics, who have Danilo Gallinari listed as out. The veteran forward has not played this season due to an ACL injury and has not been part of Boston’s game plan all year long.