The Boston Celtics will battle the Orlando Magic on Monday at Amway Center. It's a showdown in Orlando as we continue our NBA odds series and make a Celtics-Magic prediction and pick.

The Celtics lead the head-to-head series 75-55. Significantly, this will be the first time the Celtics and Magic face one another this season. The Celtics won two of three last season. Overall, the Celtics are 6-4 over the past 10 games against the Magic, including 3-2 in the past five games at Amway.

Here are the Celtics-Magic NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Celtics-Magic Odds

Boston Celtics: -10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -500

Orlando Magic: +10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +385

Over: 215 (-110)

Under: 215 (-110)

How To Watch Celtics vs. Magic

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: NBCS Sports Boston and FanDuelSports Florida

Why the Celtics Could Cover the Spread/Win

Players on the Celtics keep setting records, as Jayson Tatum joined Larry Bird as the franchise player who had a 40-point, triple-double game. His efforts helped the Celtics demolish the Chicago Bulls at the United Center just days after laying an egg against the same team at the TD Garden.

The Celtics used a major second half, highlighted by Tatum's strong effort, to pull away after leading by seven points at halftime. He finished with 43 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists. Kristaps Porzingis also thrived, with 22 points while shooting 8 for 15. Jaylen Brown scored 19 points and will be another player who can help the Celtics cover the spread in this game.

What is more impressive about this win is that the Celtics won it without having a superb game at the three-point line, as they only hit 33 percent of their shots from beyond the arc. Yet, they also dominated the boards, including 17 offensive boards, which gave them multiple second chances. Their defense was classic Boston, as they held the Bulls to 37.8 percent shooting. Considering that the Magic are so injury-depleted, it will give the Celtics a bigger advantage against slightly less experienced starters than the Magic would normally have.

The Celtics will cover the spread if they can continue to shoot well and win the board battle. Then, they must defend the rim and not allow the Magic to gain any confidence.

Why the Magic Could Cover the Spread/Win

The bad injury luck for the Magic continued, as Moritz Wagner sustained a knee injury and had to leave the game. It ruined what was an amazing comeback for the Magic, who rallied from a 25-point hole to stun the Miami Heat. Even with all the injuries, the Magic keep finding ways to win games. However, that might not happen if players suffer ailments and injuries. So far, the Magic have lost Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Jalen Suggs, and now, Mo Wagner.

The starting lineup consists of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Goga Bitadze, Anthony Black, Tristan Da Silva, and Wendell Carter Jr. Meanwhile, Cole Anthony exploded on Saturday for 35 points off the bench. But when you look at the starting lineup, 80 percent of these guys started on the bench to start the season. So, how did the Magic win this game? And how are they winning games against decent teams, even with a patchwork lineup?

The Magic have habitually done decent work when shooting the rock. Additionally, they take advantage of opportunities at the charity stripe, where they went 24 for 27. Orlando also defends the rim well, as evidenced by their nine blocked shots against Miami. They also barely won the board battle, which helped them overcome a massive deficit.

Suggs may return for this game, as he was probable until the day off. The extra days off might give him a chance to suit up for this game against the Celtics.

The Magic will cover the spread if they can chase after the loose balls and also dominate the board battle. Then, they must defend the rim and prevent Tatum from dominating.

Final Celtics-Magic Prediction & Pick

The Celtics are 11-17 against the spread, while the Magic are 17-12-1 against the odds. Moreover, the Celtics are 6-7 against the spread on the road, while the Magic are 10-2-1 against the odds at home. The Celtics are 10-14 against the spread when facing the Eastern Conference, while the Magic are 13-8 against the odds when facing the East.

The Magic have survived up to this point and still play well without their best players. However, each injury takes a toll, and Suggs and Moritz Wagner missing this game could hurt them. Banchero is nearly ready to return but won't play in this one, and neither will Wagner. I have the Celtics covering the spread on the road.

Final Celtics-Magic Prediction & Pick: Boston Celtics: -10.5 (-110)