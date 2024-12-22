The Orlando Magic are already reeling due to major injury blows to star players Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. The Magic have gone 1-3 since Franz Wagner went down and were on the verge of being blown out by the Miami Heat on Saturday. And more bad news came for the Magic on the injury front as Moe Wagner went down with an apparent knee injury.

Moe Wagner left the game and the team later announced that he had suffered a left knee injury and would not return to the game. He will undergo further evaluation.

The injury to Moe Wagner occurred in late in the first quarter of the Magic’s game against the Heat and seemed to be from non-contact. Wagner was in the key looking to attempt a shot when his knee apparently gave out and he tumbled backwards onto the court.

Losing Moe to an extended period of time will be a serious blow for a Magic team that looked like they were surprise contenders in the Eastern Conference. Banchero and Franz Wagner were the Magic’s top two leading scorers this season. Moe was the Magic’s fourth-leading scorer this season behind Jalen Suggs at No. 3.

The Magic are currently 17-12 and in fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings. They are 5-5 in their last ten games. With the current injuries, the Magic are going to be relying more on Suggs.

With Moe potentially out of the lineup, the Magic are going to be missing his production in a big way. To this point, Moe had appeared in a league-leading 29 games at a little over 19 minutes per game. He had helped stabilize the Magic’s second unit.

Coming into the game against the Heat, Moe was averaging 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists with splits of 56.2 percent shooting from the field, 36 percent shooting from the three-point line and 71.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line.