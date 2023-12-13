Chad Johnson, an avid HBCU supporter, will serve as an ambassador for the HBCU Esports Discover Bowl.

Prominent NFL receiving legend Chad Johnson joined the HBCU Esports Discover Bowl as a brand ambassador. The Bowl is the culmination of the HBCU Esports League, which begins Sunday, Dec. 17.

“I'm excited to be working with the HBCU Esports League and help them grow to new heights in their fourth season,” Johnson said. Gaming has always been a passion of mine and I wanted to support Cxmmunity Media's mission to diversity the gaming industry.”

The League was created by an organization called Cxmmunity Media which is a Black-owned technology firm focused on improving minority rates in gaming and Esports professions. Black professionals comprise just 4% of the gaming industry, although 83% of Black teens self-identify as gamers. Cxmmunity Media, which began in 2021, has driven numerous resources into increasing that minuscule percentage. They've invested $1.3 in scholarships for HBCU students for more than 600 Black gamers across 40 HBCUs. They've also given more than 20 internships to HBCU students.

“We are excited to see the continuous growth and reach of the HBCU Esports League as we work towards driving inclusion forward in Esports, while providing an entertaining experience for all to enjoy,” said Ryan Johnson, the CEO of Cxmmunity Media. “Each new season is a constant reminder of the importance of fueling Black communities of gaming hopefuls with the resources and opportunities to chart a path towards professional advancement in the industry.”

Chad Johnson has also done work with other gaming companies, including being an ambassador for the popular football franchise Madden. Johnson spent nearly his entire career with the Cincinnati Bengals and could find his way into the Hall of Fame one day. In his 11 year career, Johnson, the best receiver in Bengal history, recorded 11,059 receiving yards and 67 touchdowns in his career. He also made six Pro Bowls and two All-Pro teams.