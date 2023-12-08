Jackson State reported high Graduation Success Rate numbers for their student athletes amid 20 student athletes graduating on Friday morning.

Jackson State has seen success on the field and the court this year but the Tiger student-athletes are also succeeding off of it. Jackson State Associate Athletic Director of Compliance posted a graphic on Twitter/X reporting that Jackson State's student-athletes have an 89% graduation success rate (GSR), which is the third highest in Mississippi and first amongst HBCUs that compete at the FCS level.

He posted, “Jackson State University Student-Athletes continue to excel in the classroom with an 89% Graduation Success Rate (GSR), the third highest in the state of Mississippi and the highest Graduation Success Rate amongst all HBCU’s in the country.”

The graphic showcases that eight Jackson State sports teams have over a 90% rate (Men's Tennis, Bowling, Women's Tennis, and Volleyball) and four teams have a perfect graduation success rate (Baseball, Men's Tennis, Women's Basketball, Bowling, Softball, Soccer, Women's Tennis, and Volleyball).

Jackson State Director of Athletics Ashley Robinson spoke about the numbers in a statement released by their school, saying, “Our student-athletes continue to make impressive achievements in the classroom. Our student-athletes continue to show an incredible commitment to academic success while also excelling in their different sports. We are proud of the work that our academic team is doing to aid our student-athletes in graduating and setting them on a course for long-term success.”

The release of the Graduation Success Rate numbers is timely, as 20 Tiger student-athletes graduated this morning.