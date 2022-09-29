Challenger Platform lets you play-to-earn without NFTs

Challenger Platform features Points Play and Cash Play allow gamers to play-to-earn on a platform that has nothing to do with Web3 or NFT.

The Challenger Platform is giving players an alternative play-to-earn experience – one that doesn’t deal with NFTs and cryptocurrency. The game platform has just launched two new ways for players to earn on the platform: Points Play and Cash Play.

The Points Play feature enables gamers of any skill level to earn 50 redeemable points for every 30 minutes spent using the platform. Meanwhile, the Cash Play feature offers the same points with an added bonus of 5% of all cash wagers placed on the platform, regardless of whether they win or lose the battle.

“We’re stoked to introduce these additional features that enable players to earn on our platform,” says Challenger platform CEO and cofounder Chris Slovak. “With the introduction of Challenger Points, we’re allowing gamers to play the games they love the same way they always have, but with new ways to be rewarded for the hours they log. Now, Challenger users can continually earn real rewards simply for using our platform to play one of our supported games. They can choose to compete for cash or just log time honing their skills. All points earned can be exchanged for cash, entered into cash play or be used to redeem gift certificates from one of our partnering brands.”

Challenger is a peer-to-peer wagering solution in battle royale gaming and allowed players to partake in cash-backed competitive gameplay, without the hassle of matchmaking with other Challengers or waiting for opponents to wager against. The Challenger platform is non-invasive and can be run in the background while players focus on their game.

Challenger Points can be redeemed for credits in different packages:

Redeem 1,250 Points for 20 Credits ($5 value)

Redeem 2,500 Points for 50 Credits ($12.50 value)

Redeem 7,000 Points for 150 Credits ($37.50 value)

Redeem 15,000 Points for 400 Credits ($100 value)

Once the Challenger Points are redeemed, they can then be used to make wagers in competitive contests, exchanged for cash, or used to claim merchandise and gift cards from over 200 partner brands in the Challenger store. The Challenger platform currently supports Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Call of Duty: Warzone, Fortnite, PlayersUnknown Battlegrounds, Valorant, League of Legends, Apex Legends, Rogue Company, and Overwatch.

The Challenger platform works similarly to other play-to-earn software like Buff, Web 2.0 solutions for play-to-earn options for gamers who are not too keen on partaking in Web 3.0 solutions like NFT and cryptocurrencies.