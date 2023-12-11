Head coach Brandon Staley addressed the Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert plan after the star quarterback's injury

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley understands that Justin Herbert is a franchise quarterback. Herbert, who is currently dealing with a finger injury, isn't expected to play Thursday versus the Las Vegas Raiders. Staley commented on Herbert's injury, via Daniel Popper of The Athletic.

“All of our focus has got to be on his future,” Staley said. “Certainly there's nothing more important than that, than his right hand and his long-term future. He's 25 years old. He's got a really, really bright future in front of him. Every decision is going to be with that in mind.”

In other words, the Chargers are not going to rush him back from injury. In fact, there's a chance we may not see Herbert on the field again in 2023. It depends on how severe his injury, which is a right index finger fracture, ends up being.

Chargers are not risking Justin Herbert's long-term health

The Chargers are playing it smart. They would rather proceed with caution in 2023 and have Herbert return fully healthy in 2024 than risk further injury this season.

With that said, there is still a chance he ends up playing again this year. Herbert said he will try to play at some point again in 2023 if possible. He also addressed exiting the Chargers' 24-7 loss on Sunday versus the Denver Broncos due to the injury.

“You feel bad for hanging the team out like that,” Herbert said, via Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times. “You never want to be taken out of the game.”

It's almost guaranteed that Herbert won't play again this season if the Chargers get eliminated from playoff contention soon. If LA keeps their postseason hopes alive, however, then there will be a conversation to be had. In the end, Herbert is a fierce competitor who will want to try to play if the door to the playoffs stays open.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Justin Herbert's injury status as they are made available.