Justin Herbert got real on exiting the Los Angeles Chargers' loss on Sunday vs. the Denver Broncos due to a finger injury

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert suffered a finger injury Sunday. The Chargers ended up losing their game against the Denver Broncos by a final score of 24-7, seeing their record fall to 5-8 for the season. It was a crushing defeat and Herbert addressed being forced out of the game with the injury after the loss, via Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times.

“You feel bad for hanging the team out like that,” Herbert said. “You never want to be taken out of the game.”

Herbert went 9-17 through their air with 96 yards prior to getting removed from the contest. LA's offense failed to get things going after the QB's departure, scoring seven total points.

Justin Herbert said he will try to do everything he can to play again this season. He's dealing with a fractured right index finger, however, leaving his status to return in 2023 in question. Los Angeles will have more information on his potential return Monday.

Justin Herbert's 2023 season

The 25-year-old has performed well once again in 2023. He has thrown for 3,134 yards to go along with 20 touchdowns. The Chargers have endured their share of ups and downs overall as a team.

Herbert has been a bright spot, though. He's emerged as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL over the past few seasons. Los Angeles is attempting to build a winning roster around him. Herbert led the Chargers to the playoffs a season ago, but returning to the postseason this year is going to prove to be a challenge.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Justin Herbert's injury status as they are made available. The Chargers next game is scheduled for Thursday against the Las Vegas Raiders.