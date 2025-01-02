Heading into the final week of the 2024 regular season campaign, there are several big storylines. One such storyline is whether or not Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley will break the single-season rushing record. However, the suspense is already gone, as the Eagles revealed that Barkley won't play in Week 18 since Philly is already locked into the NFC's No. 2 seed, and it looks like that's a decision that Los Angeles Chargers running back JK Dobbins disagrees with.

With one game left in the regular season, Barkley only needs 101 rushing yards to break Eric Dickerson's long standing record of 2,105 rushing yards, which he set all the way back in 1984 with the Los Angeles Rams. With nothing left to play for, though, the Eagles are going to err on the side of caution with Barkley. Dobbins, however, feels the same way as many fans, saying he wants to see Barkley break the record.

“I wanna see him break that record,” Dobbins said on “The Insiders.” “He's a great guy. Forget the amazing athlete that he is, he's such a great guy…I would love to see him do that for his legacy, for his name. ”

JK Dobbins hoping Eagles change their mind on Saquon Barkley decision

The Eagles certainly find themselves in a difficult spot. On one hand, seeing Barkley make NFL history for them would be great for the franchise, but could they be jeopardizing their postseason hopes by throwing their star running back in harm's way just so that he can try to make history? Dobbins wants to see it happen, but he also admitted that keeping Barkley safe is the most important thing for Philadelphia.

So, that has resulted in the team holding him out for their Week 18 regular season finale against the New York Giants. It certainly would have been nice for Barkley to get some revenge on the team that allowed him to walk in free agency last offseason, but the Eagles have bigger goals in mind, meaning we won't see the superstar runner back on the field until the playoffs get underway.