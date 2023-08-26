It's widely known that Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is one of the greatest athletes in NBA and sports history, but does he have the greatest story in sports? According to TNT and CBS analyst, Charles Barkley, James is indeed the best story in sports.

During an interview, Barkley said, “I don't get caught up in the silliness of who's greater; LeBron, Michael, or blah, blah, blah … but I'll say this I think his story is the greatest story in sports history,” via Jimmy Traina of the SI Media podcast.

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

“The only guy I've ever seen right out of high school who lived up to it was LeBron. For him to come in at 18 and be as good as he was as a player … and to never have gotten in trouble especially in today's society where everyone has a cell phone, I think his story is the greatest story in sports,” he added/

LeBron James certainly is a great story in sports. As Charles Barkley noted, the Lakers supersyat came into the NBA straight out of high school and succeeded immediately, winning Rookie of the Year. He has continued to dominate now for 20 years and has maintained his status as a role model in the league.

However, many would disagree with Barkley depending on how they would define “story.” For many, the greatest story in sports often considers how a player rose from nothing to the top, like with Tom Brady and Kurt Warner. For others, the best story in sports could be the underdog, like the New York Jets defeating the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III or the Miracle on Ice at the 1980 Winter Olympics.

LeBron James is certainly one of the best success stories in the NBA, but it would be hard to consider him the greatest story in all of sports.