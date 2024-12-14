Andres Iniesta is widely famous as a world-class soccer star. Professionally, Iniesta competed for FC Barcelona, where he helped the club earn nine La Liga titles, three FIFA Club World Cup championships, and four UEFA Champions League titles, before Iniesta retired in 2024.

Iniesta later on competed for Vissel Kobe of the J1 league and Emirates Club of the UAE Pro League. At the international stage, Iniesta also represented Spain.

Given Iniesta's accomplishments, have you ever wondered what kind of cars a soccer star like him drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Andres Iniesta's insane $4.8 million car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Iniesta has a net worth of around $120 million. Iniesta is one of the most respected soccer stars around the world. With plenty of accolades under his belt, it isn't surprising that the FC Barcelona midfielder has bagged a huge paycheck for playing soccer.

As a result, this has allowed Iniesta to live a lavish lifestyle. This includes traveling via a private jet. But in addition to this, Iniesta also owns a couple of luxurious rides to fill up his garage.

3. Nissan Pulsar

The cheapest car in Iniesta's collection is a Nissan Pulsar, which is valued in the market at around $22,220. Although it's the cheapest car in Montana's garage, the Pulsar is a low-profile sedan while being practical at the least. It's worth noting that multiple-time La Liga champion purchased this Japanese car back in 2014.

The Pulsar isn't the flashiest car out there. However, it's a respectable sedan in terms of its exterior and interior. In addition to this, this should allow the decorated midfielder to cruise around the city comfortably without getting the attention of the paparazzi.

Given the benefits of the Pulsar, it's easy to see why Iniesta purchased this sedan, even if the car is only worth pennies compared to his massive net worth.

The Pulsar is powered by a 1.6-liter turbocharged engine. This allows it to produce 188 horsepower and 99 lb-ft of torque. Furthermore, the Pulsar can go as fast as 135 mph. It takes a little over 7½ seconds for the Pulsar to go from a standstill position to 60 mph.

2. Audi A7

The second-cheapest car in Iniesta's collection is an Audi A7, which costs around $79,540. The A7 was an easy choice for Iniesta. In fact, it isn't surprising that the FC Barcelona star is frequently spotted in public taking this luxury sedan for a spin around the city.

The A7 doesn't only feature a well-designed exterior. In fact, the A7 also possesses a lavish interior that only offers the most comfortable driving experience like no other. As a result, this top-tier sedan wasn't difficult to love for the Spanish football star.

The A7 derives its power from a 3.0-liter V6 diesel engine. This allows it to produce 238 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. Moreover, this elite sedan can reach a top speed of 155 mph. On the other hand, it only takes a little more than six seconds for the Audi A7 to go from a standstill position to 60 mph.

1. Bugatti Veyron

Retailing in the market for as much as $4.7 million, the most expensive car in Iniesta's collection is the Bugatti Veyron. It's safe to say that the Veyron is easily the main attraction of the FC Barcelona star's garage.

The Veyron boasts of precise engineering and advanced technology, designed to outlast any car in the market. While it's elite when it comes to performance, the Veyron doesn't sacrifice in design.

Furthermore, the Veyron is actually to be considered as one of the fastest cars in the world. This should allow the three-time FIFA Club World Cup Champion to cruise around the city with style. Given the features of the Veyron, it's elite reputation certainly bolds well for a decorated soccer star like Iniesta.

The Veyron is built with a monstrous 8.0-liter quad-turbocharged W16 powertrain. This allows it to produce 1,001 horsepower and 922 lb-ft of torque. The Veyron can go as fast as 253 mph with the assistance of a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

This easily makes it the fastest car in Iniesta's garage. Moreover, the Veyron also has no problems with acceleration, capable of going from 0 to 60 mph in just 2½ seconds.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Andres Iniesta's insane $4.8 million car collection.