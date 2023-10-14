Giannis Antetokounmpo has established himself as a certified star in the NBA. The Greek Freak is a two-time MVP, an NBA champion, an NBA Finals MVP, a Defensive Player of the Year winner, and a seven-time All-Star. Given Antetokounmpo's stardom in the NBA, have you ever wondered what kind of cars a guy like him owns? Well, wonder no more. This article features Giannis Antetokounmpo's $587K car collection.

Given that Antetokounmpo is mostly a family man who spends his free time with his fiancée, Mariah Riddlesprigger, and their children, it isn't surprising that the NBA champion mostly has some SUVs in his garage. But aside from being a family man, Antetokounmpo is also popular for being wise with how he spends his money despite Antetokounmpo having a net worth of $70 million.

Although most cars in his garage are SUVs, the MVP does own one of the best sports cars in the market. However, with plenty of money to spare for the two-time MVP, the Greek Freak can certainly afford to live a lavish lifestyle.

4. Land Rover Defender







Whether it's going to Chick-fil-A or on road trips with his family, Antetokounmpo should have no problems driving his family with the Land Rover Defender 110. Priced at $51,700, the Land Rover Defender 110 combines a sleek design with top-of-the-line performance. While it certainly isn't the fastest car in the market, it still has an eight-speed transmission that helps it accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 6 seconds.

The Land Rover Defender 110 is also powered by a 2.0L turbocharged inline 4 engine. Although Antetokounmpo didn't need to shell out money to buy the luxurious SUV, given that he was tabbed to simply promote the Land Rover Defender 110, the vehicle should find its place in the two-time MVP's garage.

3. GMC Yukon







Another family car in his garage, Antetokounmpo simply loves to keep it simple with his GMC Yukon. A fan of the car brand since his rookie days, the GMC Yukon should allow the Greek Freak to have comfortable drives within the city. Whether it's going to Milwaukee Bucks practices or a drive with the family during his down time, the GMC Yukon should be perfect for a practical family man like the two-time MVP.

Retailing on the market at $52,100, the GMC Yukon has a 5.3L V8 engine with 355 horsepower and a 383 lb-ft torque. Furthermore, the GMC Yukon can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 7 seconds. In addition to this, it can go as fast as 113 mph.

2. BMW I8







Although Antetokounmpo only has one sports car in his garage, the Bucks superstar certainly saved the lone spot for one of the best sports cars in the market. The BMW i8 combines a futuristic design with a high-quality performance as often seen in BMW sports cars. At the market for $147,500, the BMW i8 is easily the second-most expensive vehicle in Antetokounmpo's garage. The Finals MVP doesn't splurge, but his popularity and basketball success has allowed him to keep almost everyone's dream cars. However, given the luxurious sports car's features, it's easy to tell why Antetokounmpo gladly kept it in his garage.

The i8 is powered by a 1.5L Inline 3 and one electric motor. Antetokounmpo should also have no problems going fast with the i8 capable of reaching a top speed of 155 mph. With a six-speed manual transmission, it can also accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 4 seconds. The BMW i8 should allow Antetokounmpo to drive around the city with style. It is certainly fit for an NBA superstar like him.

1. Rolls-Royce Cullinan







While Antetokounmpo doesn't splurge often, however, he just couldn't help but pick up a $336,000 Rolls-Royce Cullinan. In fact, the Greek Freak was once spotted by TikTok star Daniel Mac, while flaunting the said car. During the brief surprise interview, the Finals MVP responded to Mac's question about his profession by saying “ah, Bitcoin!”

At $336,000, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan is easily the most expensive car in his garage. The Rolls-Royce Cullinan is powered by a 6.75L twin-turbocharged V12 engine, allowing it to have 563 horsepower and 627 lb-ft torque. The luxurious SUV is also capable of going from 0 to 60 mph in just under 5 seconds while going as fast as 155 mph.

Apart from engine performance, Antetokounmpo should also have no problems taking his family or brothers with him as they explore the city with flair.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Giannis Antetokounmpo's $587K car collection.