Jimmy Butler is the star of the Miami Heat in the NBA. Let's take a look at Jimmy Butler's modest car collection.

It shouldn't be a big surprise that Jimmy Butler would have one of the most low-key car collections in the NBA. The enigmatic superstar will do anything to be different, so his car choices are the same.

In an NBA world where the stars opt to drive around in luxury sports cars, Butler's everyday vehicle is worth $30,000. Jimmy Butler's net worth in 2023 is $80 million. He has a yearly salary of $37.6 million and owns a $7.5 million home in Stone Gate, Miami.

Despite the hefty net worth and massive mansion, Butler keeps his car collection modest. Let's look at Jimmy Butler's car collection.

2017 Toyota Sienna

Butler's everyday vehicle is a 2017 Toyota Sienna. It is one of the best minivans in the market but is valued at only $29,750. It offers comfort and practicality.

The Sienna can seat eight people and has three rows of spaciousness. It has second-row captain's chairs, perforated seats, and power-adjustable and heated front seats. It also has a cubic cargo trunk with additional space.

Butler's minivan has a 3.5-liter V6 engine with 296 horsepower and is the only minivan with an all-wheel-drive system. It hits 60 mph in 6.8 seconds.

We have taken the time to try to talk up the vehicle, but let's be honest. If most of us were worth $80 million, we'd be driving a better car to our NBA games. However, like it or not, he's unapologetically Jimmy.

Classic Ford Bronco

Butler's second vehicle is a bit more unique. He owns a classic Ford Bronco that was in production from 1966 to 1977.

It's customized with a bright-red exterior, black grill, bumper and roll cage. The truck has all-terrain tires and aftermarket off-road suspension.

It has a 170 cubic-inch six-cylinder engine with 105 horsepower. It was one of the best off-road SUVs in the market at its launch.

Cadillac Escalade

Butler's most relatable purchase as a celebrity is his white Cadillac Escalade. Many celebrities have this car in their garage due to its power and luxury.

The 2023 Cadillac Escalade is worth $79,295, and the highest models can reach $152,195. It has a 6.2-liter V8 engine, which clocks in at 420 horsepower.

The Escalade has plenty of space for the body type of an NBA player and has best-in-class comfort features. It seats seven people and offers plenty of cargo space.

Porsche Carrera S

The last two vehicles in Butler's collection are of the luxury variety. These vehicles aren't taken out of the garage often, but Butler likes to sit in them for photo shoots and advertisements.

The Porsche is worth $130,000 and is the second-most expensive car he owns. It features a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged boxer-six engine that has 443 horsepower and goes 0 to 60 mph in 3.3 seconds.

Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS 600

The most expensive vehicle in Jimmy Butler's collection is the Mercedes GLS. It starts at $170,000, but Jimmy's model was likely a bit pricier.

It has an unbeatable power, luxury features, best-in-class electronics, and safety features. Jimmy's model has an obsidian black metallic exterior and black nappa leather in the interior.

The Maybach has a 550-horsepower, 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 that goes 0 to 60 mph in 4.8 seconds.