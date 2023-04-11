Galen Donnelly has been a writer for ClutchPoints since 2017, covering the NBA, NFL, MLB, WWE, lifestyle/entertainment content, and more.

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has endured a bumpy ride throughout his NBA career, playing for several different teams along the way. Still, the former Marquette Golden Eagle has managed to establish himself as one of the best players in the league. As a result, he has become one of the wealthiest athletes in the sporting world. In this specific post, we’re looking at Jimmy Butler’s Net Worth in 2023.

Jimmy Butler’s net worth in 2023 (estimate): $60 million

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Jimmy Butler’s net worth to be somewhere around $60 million in total. That figure is likely to rise over the next few years. Butler is making $37.6 million in 2022-23 before his massive contract extension kicks in. He will make over $45 million in 2023-24, nearly $49 million in 2024-25 and over $52 million in 2025-26.

Though he’s well on his way now, Butler had a rough childhood, according to most accounts. Reports indicate that his father abandoned the family when he was a baby. Additional reports state that Jimmy was kicked out of his mother’s house at the age of 13, forcing him to stay with various friends.

However, life became a bit more stable for Butler after meeting Jordan Leslie while attending Tomball High School in Texas. The two teammates became friends, and Leslie’s mother would eventually offer Butler a spot to live in the family’s home.

3) In 2005, Jimmy Butler attended a HS basketball camp where he met Jordan Leslie. The two quickly became friends, and shortly thereafter, family. Despite having 7 kids already, Jordan's mom insisted Butler move in with the family after finding out he had no where else to go. pic.twitter.com/its3VZiv87 — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) September 19, 2020

Butler was taken by the Chicago Bulls with the 30th overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft — the final selection of the first round after he starred at Marquette. The Heat are his fourth NBA team since then. He joined Miami in July of 2019 by way of a four-year, $142 million sign-and-trade deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. He also spent time with the Minnesota Timberwolves after the Bulls traded him in 2017.

Off the court, Butler is also a busy man. He has featured prominently in commercials for Michelob Ultra and Binance, and he has a number of other endorsement deals. He has a YouTube channel with over 700,000 subscribers. Of course, let’s not forget Big Face Coffee, which is a coffee-based project that Butler worked on from his bubble room during the NBA Playoffs.

Former teammate Myers Leonard uploaded a photo of the Big Face Coffee menu, which explained that Butler was charging $20 for every cup—no matter the size. Loads of players are said to have paid a visit to this impromptu coffee shop. Realizing its popularity, Jimmy actually went on to file three trademarks for his new side hustle, including one for its logo.

Jimmy Butler brought a French press into the NBA Bubble & started running his own coffee biz out of his room. Everything is $20 and no IOUs. How serious is Jimmy? He filed a trademark application to register the logo for his coffee hustle! (h/t @Caleb_Mezzy) pic.twitter.com/lIPaZmLwDB — Darren Heitner (@DarrenHeitner) September 15, 2020

It’s true that Butler makes a lot of money, but he has given a lot of it to charity. While sidelined due to injury in 2015, he made charitable contributions and raised awareness for childhood hunger. He also made a trip to the Phoenix Military Academy, where he donated $10,000 for every 3-pointer he hit with one hand. And while playing for the Bulls, he worked alongside community leaders as part of a one-on-one mentorship program for Chicago’s youth.

Jimmy Butler Vs Kevin Hart 🏀 | )⛹🏾‍♂️ ▪▪▪▪▪I Will beat you with my left hand▪▪▪▪▪ 3 point Shoot out Challenge with a twist!😂

Winner gets 10,000 donated to charity of their Choice. 3PointShootout👇✌https://t.co/XaDVsfMZe9#Jimmybutler #kevinhart #basketball pic.twitter.com/GjiBIdOcnb — WeRunFromLlamas!!! (@WeRunfromllamas) April 8, 2019

Butler and the Heat mounted a valiant effort in the bubble. Against the odds, Jimmy led his fifth-seeded team all the way to the NBA Finals. The scrappy star left several highlight clips in his wake, and Miami defeated teams that most thought they wouldn’t.

After sweeping the Indiana Pacers in the first round, the Heat managed to top Giannis Anteokunmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in just five games. Then it was on the the Eastern Conference Finals, where they defeated a talented Boston Celtics team in six games. Ultimately, though, a banged-up Heat side fell to the Los Angeles Lakers on the league’s biggest stage, 4-2.

It certainly wasn’t Jimmy’s fault that Miami lost in the Finals, as he was solid on both ends of the floor. In his 21 playoff appearances with the Heat, he racked up averages of 22.2 points on 48.8 percent shooting from the field (34.9 percent from beyond the arc), 6.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 2.0 steals. As previously mentioned, though, injuries crept into the Heat’s lineup, including those to key role players like Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo.

As a six-time All-Star, four-time All-NBA Third-Team member and five-time All-Defensive Second-Team selection, Jimmy Butler has already made a name for himself among the NBA’s best wings. His relentless style of play is endearing, and his teammates love him for it … at least some of them. He has clashed with teammates and coaches throughout his career, but in the end he was usually in the right.

With plenty of gas left in the proverbial tank, we’ll have to wait and see where his career goes from here. Butler nearly got the Heat back to the NBA Finals in 2022, falling just one 3-pointer shy of beating the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Miami struggled en route to the play-in tournament in 2022-23, but Butler enjoyed one of the best seasons of his career and is sure to earn even more accolades, even though he was an All-Star snub.

Ultimately, according to Forbes, Butler came in at No. 26 on the list of the world’s highest-paid athletes for 2022. In addition to his $36 million salary, he raked in $12 million in endorsements. While he left Jordan Brand in 2019-20, he then signed with Li-Ning for his shoe deal.

So, were you at all stunned by Jimmy Butler’s net worth in 2023?