Jon Moxley has an incredible car collection. Moxley is a decorated wrestler who currently wrestles for AEW while also making some appearances for NJPW. Previously, Moxley made a name for himself in the WWE, where he wrestled under the in-ring name of Dean Ambrose as one of the members of The Shield.

Given Moxley's accomplishments, have you ever wondered what kind of cars he drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Jon Moxley's incredible $1 million car collection, with photos.

According to Sportskeeda, Moxley has a net worth of around $12 million. As a result, this has allowed him to live lavishly, including owning a handful of luxury cars even while Moxley has struggled with sobriety.

5. Chevrolet Camaro

When it comes to the best American-made muscle cars, there's no question that the Chevrolet Camaro deserves to be in the conversation. In fact, the three-time AEW World Champion just had to get one for himself. For this purchase, Moxley shelled out around $34,000. Although it's the cheapest car in Moxley's garage, the Camaro is one of the most-coveted muscle cars today.

The Camaro possesses an aggressive exterior that's capable of turning some heads. But more importantly, its combination of power and speed make it an alluring must-have vehicle for any diehard car enthusiast. As a result, it's one of the main attractions of Moxley's garage.

The Camaro operates on a 6.2-liter V8 powertrain. This allows it to produce 455 horsepower and 455 lb-ft of torque. Furthermore, it takes only four seconds to go from a standstill position to 60 mph. On the other hand, this elite muscle car can go as fast as 196 mph.

4. Cadillac Escalade

The second-cheapest car in Moxley's collection is a Cadillac Escalade, which made the former WWE Champion shell out around $88,000. The Escalade is a favorite among Hollywood celebrities thanks to its classy exterior and lavish interior. As a result, it has become an icon of luxury that's common in the garages of big-time Hollywood A-listers.

In terms of features, the Escalade doesn't fall short in terms of size for a full-sized SUV. In addition to this, this top-tier SUV offers a lavish and roomy interior for the utmost comfort while also providing some much-needed cargo space to transport some of the most bulky items. This makes it the perfect vehicle for family outings.

Built with a 6.2-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, the Escalade produces 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. The Escalade only requires a little less than seven seconds to move from a standstill position to 60 mph. Furthermore, this top-of-the-line SUV can attain a top speed of 112 mph, and it has a four-speed automatic transmission.

3. Aston Martin DBX

One of the top cars that Moxley owns is the Aston Martin DBX. The DBX is a luxury SUV that possesses a sleek exterior finish. However, its main attraction is its well-designed interior with a handful of luxurious amenities. This provides the utmost comfort for the seasoned wrestler, who loves to travel around a lot.

The DBX operates on a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine. This allows it to produce 542 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque. In just a little over three seconds, this top-tier SUV can move from a standstill position to 60 mph. It can also reach a top speed of 193 mph.

2. Lamborghini Huracan

Retailing in the market for around $210,000, the second-most expensive car in Moxley's collection is the Lamborghini Huracan. The Huracan is arguably the best super car among the cars in Moxley's garage.

This top-of-the-line beast sports a sleek design not only for aesthetics, but it was also designed for aerodynamic purposes. In addition to this, not a lot of super cars in the market can match the benefits of a Huracan.

The Huracan derives its power from a 5.2-liter V10 engine. This allows it to produce 631 horsepower and 443 lb-ft of torque. The Huracan only needs a hair below three seconds to go from 0 to 60 mph. On the other hand, this super car can go as fast as 202 mph with the help of a seven-speed automatic transmission.

1. Ford GT

The most expensive car in Moxley's collection is a Ford GT, which costs around $500,000. The Ford GT is truly a powerful vehicle that easily stands out on the streets. In fact, the former WWE Champion certainly loves turning some heads when he takes out this super car out for a spin thanks to its distinct roar that makes it one of the most coveted cars in the market.

The Ford GT derives its power from a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine. It produces 647 horsepower and 550 lb-ft of torque. Furthermore, it can reach a full speed of 214 mph. On the other hand, it can easily accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just three seconds.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Jon Moxley's incredible $1 million car collection.