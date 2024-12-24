Khamzat Chimaev is a well-known Russian mixed marital artist that fights in the UFC. He was once named as the 2020 Newcomer of the Year. Given Chimaev's popularity in MMA, have you ever wondered what kind of cars he drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Khamzat Chimaev's incredible $420K car collection, with photos.

According to sources, Chimaev has a net worth of around $1 million. With a respectable net worth, it isn't surprising that the former Newcomer of the Year got himself some nice lavish rides.

3. Cadillac Escalade

The cheapest car in Chimaev's collection is a Cadillac Escalade, which made the Russian mixed martial artist shell out around $90,000. Although it's the cheapest car under his name, the Escalade isn't cheap by any means.

The Escalade is a favorite among Hollywood celebrities thanks to its classy exterior and lavish interior. Given its popularity, it isn't surprising to see the 2020 Newcomer of the Year get one for himself.

In terms of features, the Escalade doesn't fall short in terms of size for a full-sized SUV. In addition to this, this top-tier SUV offers a lavish and roomy interior for the utmost comfort while also providing some much needed cargo space to transport some of the most bulky items. This makes it the perfect vehicle for family outings or for long rides, especially after a hard fight.

Built with a 6.0-liter V8 engine, the Escalade produces 620 horsepower and 380 lb-ft of torque. The Escalade only requires a little more than 7.5 seconds to move from a standstill position to 60 mph. Furthermore, this top-of-the-line SUV can attain a top speed of 108 mph with the help of a 10-speed automatic transmission.

2. Mercedes AMG G63

It seems that Chimaev is a huge fan of luxury SUVs. The well-respected UFC fighter also took a liking to the Mercedes AMG G63. For this luxurious SUV, Chimaev paid around $150,000. The AMG G63 is one of the main attractions of the garage of the three-time Swedish national champion. In fact, it's one of the most coveted SUVs in the world.

The AMG G63 is a top-tier SUV that offers the utmost comfort with its lavish interior. But aside from having a comfy interior for its drivers and passengers, it also comes in handy for long road trips. The AMG G63 is also built to pass through some of the most difficult terrain thanks to its off-roading capabilities. As a result, it's easily the ideal vehicle for any outdoor junkie.

Given that Chimaev often has posted some content linked to hunting, there's no question that the AMG G63 is the perfect ride for him. Navigating uncertain conditions and hunting hot spots should be made easier with this top-of-the-line SUV.

Deriving its power from a 6.0-liter V12 powertrain, the AMG G63 produces 621 horsepower and 738 lb-ft of torque. In terms of acceleration, the AMG G63 has no problems going from a standstill to 60 mph in just more than five seconds. In addition to this, this top-tier SUV can reach a maximum speed of 149 mph, and it has a seven-speed shiftable automatic transmission.

1. Ferrari California

Retailing in the market for as much as $180,000, the most expensive car in Chimaev's garage is a Ferrari California. The California is built to outclass most of its counterparts in the market due to its elite performance and sporty look that never goes out of style. As a result, the well-seasoned fighter can take over any road wherever he opts to go.

It's safe to say that the California deserves some respect on any street it goes, the same way Chimaev commands respect when he is in the octagon. The California finds a way to blend both style and performance.

While speed is the main focus of this beauty on wheels, the California is also an elite sports car that was designed with comfort in mind thanks to its list of luxurious amenities that contribute to unforgettable driving experiences.

The California sources its power from a 4.3-liter naturally aspirated V8 engine. It produces 453 horsepower and 357 lb-ft of torque. With a seven-speed automated manual transmission, the California can go as fast as 193 mph, making it the fastest car in Chimaev's collection. It also has no problems accelerating from 0 to 60 mph in just under four seconds.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Khamzat Chimaev's incredible $420K car collection.