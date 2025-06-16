The city of Atlanta roared to life on June 14, 2025, as UFC Fight Night: Usman vs. Buckley shattered records and expectations, cementing its place as one of the most electrifying events in UFC history. State Farm Arena was packed to the rafters with 17,204 fight fans, generating a staggering $3,239,744 at the gate, making it the second highest-grossing North American Fight Night ever, as proudly announced by TKO on social media. The energy in the building was palpable, and the action inside the Octagon matched the fever pitch outside.

Breaking Down the Numbers: Atlanta’s Record-Breaking Night

Attendance: 17,204 (State Farm Arena record for UFC)

Gate: $3,239,744 (Second highest for a North American UFC Fight Night)

Historic Context: This event surpassed the previous Atlanta UFC attendance record, which stood at 15,545 during UFC 145, and blew past the gate record of $2.6 million set at UFC 88.

These numbers not only highlight Atlanta’s passion for MMA but also underscore the UFC’s surging popularity in the Southeast. The city’s fans turned out in force, setting a new standard for future events.

Usman’s Redemption in a Five-Round War

The main event saw former welterweight king Kamaru Usman return to form, snapping a three-fight skid with a vintage performance against surging contender Joaquin Buckley. Usman, once considered the pound-for-pound best, entered the Octagon with questions swirling about his future. Buckley, riding a six-fight win streak and coming off a knockout of Colby Covington, was brimming with confidence and momentum.

From the opening bell, Usman’s experience and tactical prowess were on display. He controlled the range with his jab, mixed in timely takedowns, and showcased the championship composure that made him a legend. Buckley had his moments, especially in the third round, where he landed a series of heavy shots that briefly staggered Usman, but the former champ weathered the storm and responded with his own offense.

After five hard-fought rounds, the judges rendered a unanimous decision for Usman (49-46, 49-46, 48-47), marking his first victory since November 2021 and propelling him back into title contention in the stacked welterweight division.

Rose Namajunas Grinds Out a Gritty Win

Former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas continued her flyweight campaign with a tough, strategic win over Miranda Maverick. Namajunas, known for her fluid striking and tactical acumen, had to dig deep against the relentless pressure of Maverick. The fight was a chess match, with Namajunas edging out close rounds through superior movement and well-timed counters.

The unanimous decision victory keeps “Thug Rose” in the flyweight title conversation and proved she can hang with the division’s best.

Other Main Card Highlights

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Andre Petroski: Shahbazyan extended his winning streak to two in a row with a decisive performance, mixing striking and grappling to earn a statement win.

Cody Garbrandt vs. Raoni Barcelos: Former bantamweight champ Garbrandt continued his downslide of his career with a tough loss to surging UFC veteran Raoni Barcelos via unanimous decision.

Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Cody Brundage: Abdul-Malik continued his rise with a dominant showing taking the technical unanimous decision after a clash of heads halted the fight in round 3.