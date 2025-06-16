Kamaru Usman’s emphatic return to form at UFC Atlanta was more than just a win—it was a statement. After a three-fight skid that had many questioning whether the “Nigerian Nightmare” had reached the twilight of his storied career, Usman silenced the doubters with a dominant, wrestling-heavy unanimous decision over the red-hot Joaquin Buckley. The judges’ scorecards, 49-46, 49-46, and 48-47, reflected a fight where Usman’s championship pedigree was on full display, as he neutralized Buckley’s explosive offense and dictated the pace from the opening bell.

Can we just take a moment to acknowledge what Kamaru Usman just did? Dude is 38 years old, was on a 3 fight losing streak, hadn't fought in nearly 2 years, hadn't won since 2021, had bad knees and just comes & dominates a hungry contender on a 6 fight winning streak Inspiring.

Buckley, who had surged into the top of the welterweight division with six straight wins and a string of highlight-reel knockouts, was expected by some to usher in a new era at 170 pounds. Instead, he ran into a wall of experience and grit. Usman’s relentless takedowns and suffocating top control left Buckley searching for answers, and by the time the final horn sounded, the former champion had not only snapped his losing streak but also reasserted himself as a force to be reckoned with in the division

Usman’s Roadmap: Only the Belt Matters

In the post-fight press conference, Usman wasted no time laying out his vision for the welterweight division. With the clarity and confidence of a man who’s been to the mountaintop, he made it clear: he wants the winner of the upcoming Islam Makhachev vs. Jack Della Maddalena title fight. “Let’s be honest, I’m the biggest in the division,” Usman declared. “This is about entertainment. The UFC is an entertainment company. You want to make the biggest fights. It's gonna be the winner of JDM and Islam. If Islam pulls that one out, former pound-for-pound, current pound-for-pound, who doesn’t pay for that?”

Kamaru Usman is eyeing a title shot next after his win at #UFCAtlanta 👀 "Let's be honest, I'm the biggest in the division… If Islam [beats JDM], former pound-for-pound, current pound-for-pound. Who doesn't pay for that."

pic.twitter.com/0BNts1jzgf — Cageside Access (@CagesideAccess) June 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

Usman’s focus is laser-sharp. At 38, he’s not interested in tune-up fights or grudge matches. He wants another shot at gold, believing his name and resume warrant nothing less.

The State of the Division: Matchups and Movements

The welterweight division is in flux, with a new generation pushing for the spotlight and established names fighting to hold their ground. Usman’s win over Buckley has reshuffled the deck, and the next wave of matchups he believes should be next for each contender.

Kamaru Usman does the matchmakers job for them and gave us some banger fight ideas for the welterweight division 👀 – Joaquin Buckley vs Ian Garry/Carlos Prates – Sean Brady vs Shavkat Rakhmonov – Kamaru Usman vs winner of Islam/JDM

For Buckley, the setback doesn’t spell the end. He remains a top contender and Usman believes he should face either Ian Garry or Carlos Prates which is a matchup that promises fireworks given Buckley’s penchant for knockouts and Garry’s surge up the division and Prates knack for putting on exciting fights.

Meanwhile, Usman has Sean Brady and Shavkat Rakhmonov taking the octagon as a No. 1 contender fight that should determine the next title challenger after the dust settles atop the division. Both men bring elite grappling and undefeated UFC records, and their collision is being billed as a masterclass. The winner will be hard to deny a shot at the belt, especially with the division’s rankings in constant upheaval.

But it was Usman’s response to questions about Belal Muhammad that truly set social media ablaze. When asked about Muhammad’s callout—Muhammad, who recently lost his title to Della Maddalena at UFC 315, Usman’s answer was as cold as it was dismissive: “Who is it? Who is that? Next.”

Kamaru Usman completely no-sells Belal Muhammad's callout after his win at #UFCAtlanta: "Who?"

However, after Kamaru Usman’s dominant win over Joaquin Buckley, Belal Muhammad wasted no time issuing a challenge. Muhammad declared, “You’re not going to take me down like that. The whole fight will look like the fifth round… Pick the time, pick the place and let’s do it,” making his intentions clear for a high-stakes showdown with the former champ.

Belal Muhammad to Kamaru Usman: "[Our fight] not gonna be like Buckley was… You not gonna take me down like that. The whole fight… will look like the 5th round… You can pick the time, pick the place and let's do it."

The welterweight division is poised for a seismic shift. If Makhachev dethrones Della Maddalena, a superfight with Usman would be one of the most anticipated matchups in recent memory, a true battle of champions, legacy versus legacy. If Della Maddalena retains, Usman’s quest for redemption and a second reign atop the division becomes the story.