The UFC Apex in Las Vegas is set to host another thrilling night of fights on August 9th, as rising bantamweight Elijah Smith makes his highly anticipated return to the Octagon against Japan’s Toshiomi Kazama. The bout, has been confirmed to Garrett Kerman of ClutchPoints, adds even more intrigue to an already stacked UFC Fight Night card that promises fireworks and pivotal divisional showdowns.

‼️ Elijah Smith returns to the octagon to take on Toshiomi Kazama on August 9th at the UFC Apex per sources pic.twitter.com/P5HmipPIba — The Fight Analyst (@GarrettKerman_) June 17, 2025

Don't Blink When Watching This Fight!

Elijah “Swift” Smith has quickly become a name to watch in the UFC’s bantamweight division. After a successful run on Dana White’s Contender Series, Smith impressed in his UFC debut, showcasing poise and maturity beyond his years. The 22-year-old, known for his dynamic striking and relentless pace, recently earned a hard-fought unanimous decision over Vince Morales at UFC Vegas 102, further cementing his status as a future contender.

Elijah Smith admitted he had a "Yup that's me… you're probably wondering how I got here" moment when Vince Morales almost sunk in a last second choke 😂 #UFCVegas102 pic.twitter.com/FCtfbC18hV — FULL SEND MMA (@full_send_mma) February 16, 2025

Smith’s journey to the UFC was marked by a string of regional finishes and a reputation for seeking the finish rather than coasting to decisions. In post-fight interviews, he’s spoken about his growth as a fighter and his determination to show fans and UFC brass that he can deliver highlight-reel stoppages at the sport’s highest level. With an 8-1 professional record and a hunger to climb the bantamweight ranks, Smith’s return is one of the most anticipated storylines of the summer.

Toshiomi Kazama, a fighter known for his grappling acumen and never-say-die attitude will be standing across from Smith. Kazama has built a reputation in Asian MMA circuits for his submission skills and resilience under pressure. His transition to the UFC has been closely watched by fans eager to see how his style matches up against the new wave of American prospects.

TOSHIOMI KAZAMA LOCKS UP THE WIN IN THE SECOND ROUND 🔒 #UFCVegas95 pic.twitter.com/vGUy7M1mfu — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 10, 2024

While Kazama may be the underdog on paper, his experience and ability to capitalize on opponents’ mistakes make him a dangerous matchup for anyone in the division. This stylistic clash between Smith’s striking and Kazama’s grappling sets the stage for a compelling co-main or featured bout on the August 9th card.

UFC Vegas 109: Dolidze vs. Hernandez Full Fight Card

Main Event

Roman Dolidze vs. Anthony Hernandez (Middleweight)

Dolidze, a Georgian powerhouse, faces former LFA champion Hernandez in a bout with serious implications for the middleweight title picture. This fight was originally scheduled for UFC 302 but was postponed due to injury.

Top contenders are coming to Las Vegas 👏@romandolidzeufc vs Anthony Hernandez is the #UFCVegas109 main event! pic.twitter.com/yJQderWHkN — UFC (@ufc) June 1, 2025

Featured Bouts

Eryk Anders vs. Christian Leroy Duncan (Middleweight) Anders, a UFC veteran, takes on England’s Duncan in a clash of styles and experience.

Iasmin Lucindo vs. Angela Hill (Strawweight) Lucindo, a rising Brazilian prospect, faces the always-tough Angela Hill in a bout that could propel the winner into the strawweight rankings.

Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Joselyne Edwards (Women's Bantamweight) Former title challenger Silva returns to bantamweight to face Edwards, who is riding a wave of momentum after back-to-back finishes.

Alex Perez vs. Steve Erceg (Flyweight) Former title challengers Perez and Erceg are both at a crossroads in their UFC careers looking to get back on track in a big way on August 9th.

Raffael Cerqueira vs. Julius Walker (Light Heavyweight) Both fighters are looking to make a statement in the light heavyweight division.

Gabriella Fernandes vs. Julija Stoliarenko (Women's Flyweight) A pivotal matchup for both fighters as they seek to climb the women’s flyweight ladder.

What’s at Stake?

For Elijah Smith, this fight represents an opportunity to build on his momentum and prove he belongs among the elite at 135 pounds. A win over Kazama could set up a top-15 matchup before the year’s end. For Kazama, it’s a chance to derail a hyped prospect and announce himself as a threat in the division.

The stakes are equally high for the main event and other featured bouts. Dolidze and Hernandez are both angling for a shot at middleweight gold, while fighters like Lucindo, Hill, Anders, and Duncan are looking to solidify their places in their respective divisions.

With Elijah Smith vs. Toshiomi Kazama now official for August 9th at the UFC Apex, the stage is set for a night of compelling storylines and high-stakes action. As the fight card continues to take shape, fans can expect more announcements and, undoubtedly, more drama as fight night approaches. Stay tuned to ClutchPoints and the UFC for the latest updates on what promises to be a memorable summer showdown in Las Vegas.