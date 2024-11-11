Maria Sharapova is a decorated former tennis player who's widely recognized around the world. Throughout her career, Sharapova won 36 titles, five of which were major titles. Given Sharapova's accomplishments, have you ever wondered what kind of cars she drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Maria Sharapova's incredible $1.4 million car collection, with photos.

Sharapova has a net worth of between $180 million and $220 million. With plenty of cash to spare, it seems like the former tennis star filled her garage with some luxury and sports cars made by Porsche, as per sources.

7. Porsche Macan

The cheapest car in Sharapova's collection is a Porsche Macan, which is valued for around $49,900. Although it's the cheapest car in the tennis star's garage, there's no question that the Macan isn't cheap by any means.

The Macan produces 248 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque thanks to a 2.0-liter turbocharged Inline-4 powertrain. In terms of speed, the Porsche Macan can reach a maximum speed of 130 mph, and it has a seven-speed automatic transmission. It can also accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just a little more than six seconds.

6. Porsche Boxster

Next up on this list is a Porsche Boxster, which costs around $82,100. One can consider the Boxster as another elite super car in Sharapova's garage. It allows some fresh air while driving around the city with style.

The Boxster sources its power from a 3.8-liter Flat-6 engine. This allows it to produce 375 horsepower and 309 lb-ft of torque. Furthermore, it only requires a little more than four seconds to go from 0 to 60 mph. This elite roaster also operates on a six-speed manual transmission.

5. Land Rover Range Rover

The only non-Porsche car in Sharapova's collection is a Land Rover Range Rover, which retails for around $83,400. The Range Rover is a top-of-the-line SUV that should provide the utmost comfort. It's also versatile enough for Sharapova to take during outdoor trips that may require some off-roading abilities.

The Range Rover derives its power from a 3.0-liter supercharged V6 engine. This allows it to produce 340 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque. Furthermore, it relies on an eight-speed automatic transmission and can attain a top speed of 130 mph. This elite SUV needs less than eight seconds to go from a standstill position to 60 mph.

4. Porsche 911 Targa

Another Porsche that Sharapova owns is the Porsche 911 Targa. Sold in the market for $102,930, the 911 Targa is a classic sports car that never goes out of style.

The 911 Targa gets its power from a 3.0-liter twin-turbo Flat-6 engine. This allows it to produce 400 horsepower and 325 lb-ft of torque. In only four seconds, the Porsche 911 Targa can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph. Moreover, this masterpiece on wheels can go as fast as 179 mph, and has a seven-speed manual transmission.

3. Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet

Speaking of Porsche super cars, the 36-time champion also owns a 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet. For this work of art, Sharapova paid around $117,530. It's another stylish car option for Sharapova whenever she wants to get some fresh air while roaming around the city.

The 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet can go full speed at 188 mph, and it has a seven-speed manual transmission. In addition to this, this super car is powered by a 3.0-liter twin-turbo Flat-6 engine, allowing it to produce 400 horsepower and 325 lb-ft of torque. In terms of acceleration, it can move from 0 to 60 mph in just four seconds.

2. Porsche Panamera GTS

With so many Porsches at her disposal, there's no question that Sharapova loves using the Porsche Panamera GTS. This top-of-the-line sedan cost the tennis star around $129,300. The Panamera GTS is an instant head turner with the power to match.

The Panamera GTS is built with a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 powertrain. This allows it to produce 453 horsepower and 457 lb-ft of torque. With an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, this super car can go as fast as 178 mph. Sharapova also will only have to wait four seconds for the Porsche Panamera GTS to go from 0 to 60 mph.

1. Porsche 918 Hybrid

But among the Porsches in Sharapova's collection, the most expensive one is Sharapova's Porsche 918 Hybrid. For this masterpiece on wheels, Sharapova took out $845,000 from her pockets. The Porsche 918 Hybrid is well capable of outclassing a lot of cars in the market with its sleek exterior combined with a powerful performance.

The Porsche 918 Hybrid is powered by a 4.6-liter engine along with an electric motor. It produces 887 horsepower and 944 lb-ft of torque. In terms of acceleration, this hybrid beast can move from a standstill position to 60 mph in just 2½ seconds. Furthermore, the Porsche 918 Hybrid can also reach a top speed of 214 mph.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Maria Sharapova's incredible $1.4 million car collection.