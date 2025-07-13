In the latest chapter of the best rivalry of the next generation of men's tennis, Jannik Sinner got his revenge on Carlos Alcaraz. Just five weeks after Alcaraz beat Sinner in the final of the French Open, Sinner won the Wimbledon title with a four-set victory over the Spaniard on Sunday on Centre Court.

Sinner now has four major titles overall and two this season. He currently holds three of the last four major titles after winning the U.S. Open last fall and the Australian Open in January.

The 23-year old is the fifth player ever to hold three of the four titles at the same time before the age of 24, joining a group headlined by legends Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer according to OptaAce.

“Jannik Sinner is now one of five players aged 23 or under in the Open Era to simultaneously hold three Men’s Singles titles at Grand Slams, along with Jimmy Connors, Pete Sampras, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal,” OptaAct wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

This is Sinner's first major title outside of the hard courts of Australia and New York, so he is showing off the same surface versatility that he flashed by making finals on the clay both in Rome and Paris earlier this year.

Of course, Sinner is a long way from matching the careers of Federer and Nadal, who have won 20 and 22 Grand Slams respectively. The Italian is far away from those numbers, but he is in good company to start his career.

The World No. 1 will now extend his reign at the top of the rankings and will head to the U.S. Open as the defending champion and the heavy favorite to win after knocking off Taylor Fritz in the final in 2024. Alcaraz also has a U.S. Open title of his own back in 2022, so tennis fans will hope that they get a third major final of the season between the two in the Big Apple in September.