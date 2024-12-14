Mercedes Moné has a surprising car collection. Also known as Mercedes Varnado, Moné is a decorated wrestler who works for AEW. She is currently the AEW TBS Champion. Prior to her joining AEW, Moné was a star in the WWE, where she helped usher in the Women's Revolution and wrestled as Sasha Banks. In the WWE, Moné was a six-time WWE Women's Champion.

Furthermore, Moné is also known as the cousin of award-winning rapper, Snoop Dogg, and appeared in The Mandalorian on Disney+. Given Banks' accomplishments, have you ever wondered what kind of cars a superstar like her drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Mercedes Moné's incredible $171K car collection, with photos.

According to online outlets, Moné has a net worth of around $4 million. With a relatively successful wrestling career, it isn't surprising that the reigning AEW TBS title holder opted to get herself some nice rides for her daily use

3. Chevrolet Camaro

For more photos, click here

Although it's the cheapest car in Moné's car collection, when it comes to the best American-made muscle cars, there's no question that the Chevrolet Camaro deserves to be in the conversation.

In fact, the AEW superstar had to get one for herself. For this purchase, Moné shelled out around $38,000. While it's the cheapest car in Moné's garage, the Camaro is one of the most coveted muscle cars today.

The Camaro possesses an aggressive exterior that's capable of turning some heads. But more importantly, its combination of power and speed make it an alluring must-have vehicle for any diehard car enthusiast. As a result, it's one of the main attractions of Moné's garage, as it makes her easily look like The Boss.

The Camaro operates on a 6.2-liter V8 powertrain. This allows it to produce 455 horsepower and 455 lb-ft of torque. Furthermore, it takes only four seconds to go from a standstill position to 60 mph. On the other hand, this elite muscle car can go as fast as 190 mph, making it the second-fastest car in Moné's car collection.

2. Volvo V90 Cross Country

For more photos, click here

While it isn't the flashiest car in the market, the Volvo V90 Cross Country does deserve a special place in Moné's garage. For this versatile vehicle, the reigning AEW TBS champion took out $55,000 from her pockets.

The V90 Cross Country is a versatile vehicle that's capable of passing through some rough terrain thanks to its off-roading capabilities. But more importantly, this midsize wagon ultimately put emphasis on safety with some additional features.

Furthermore, the V90 Cross Country doesn't look too bad in terms of the exterior. In fact, it can be described as stylish at the least thanks to its sleek features. Aside from stylish and safety features, you can count on the V90 Cross Country to provide some comfortable drives as well. As a result, it isn't surprising that the AEW star had to pick one up for herself.

The V90 Cross Country operates on a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder powertrain. This allows it to produce 250 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. In addition to this, this top-tier wagon has no problems going as fast as 156 mph.

1. Jaguar F-Type Convertible

For more photos, click here

Another elite vehicle in Moné's car collection is her Jaguar F-Type convertible. For this top-tier convertible, the former WWE Women's Champion shelled out around $78,000. This makes it the most expensive car in Mone's garage. While it's the priciest car in her collection, the Jaguar F-Type does offer a lot of positive features that make it worth every buck.

The Jaguar F-Type sports an aggressive look that certainly catches anyone's attention. In addition to this, this top-of-the-line convertible should allow Moné to cruise around the city with style while getting some much needed fresh air thanks to its top-down feature.

The Jaguar F-Type also features a lavish interior that offers the utmost comfort, which is perfect for a seasoned wrestler like Moné.

The Jaguar F-Type produces 567 horsepower and 561 lb-ft of torque thanks to a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 powertrain. Designed with an eight-speed automatic transmission, the Jaguar F-Type can go as fast as 198 mph.

With that top speed, the Jaguar F-Type is the fastest car in Moné's garage. On the other hand, it has no problems accelerating from 0 to 60 mph in just a little over 3½ seconds.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Mercedes Moné's surprising $171K car collection.