Mikal Bridges has an incredible car collection. Bridges is one of the most promising rising stars in the NBA. He plays for the New York Knicks after a productive stint with the Brooklyn Nets and the Phoenix Suns. His trade to the Knicks reunited Bridges with his former college teammates Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, making them teammates for the first time at the NBA level.

Bridges was a decorated college basketball star, winning a pair of NCAA titles with Villanova. Afterwards, he was selected in the first round with the 10th overall pick at the 2018 NBA Draft. Bridges is a former NBA All-Defensive First Team selection.

Given Bridges' impact in the NBA, have you ever wondered what kind of cars a NBA star like him drives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Mikal Bridges' incredible $118K car collection, with photos.

According to online outlets, Bridges has a net worth of around $20 million. Back in 2021, Bridges inked a four-year contract worth nearly $91 million with the Phoenix Suns. Since then, Bridges has been traded twice.

With his arrival in New York, the Knicks are expecting Bridges to be a big piece of the puzzle that would elevate the franchise into a legitimate championship contender after several long seasons. The Villanova basketball trio of Bridges, Brunson, and Hart will look to translate their college basketball success at the NBA level.

Thanks to a lucrative NBA deal, it isn't surprising that the Knicks star can afford to live a luxurious lifestyle. This includes owning some luxury cars. But unlike his NBA counterparts, Bridges' garage has been limited to only a pair of rides, as per sources. Nonetheless, Bridges certainly has a taste for sedans.

2. Mercedes C-Class

For more photos, click here

The cheapest car in Bridges' car collection is the Mercedes C-Class. For this luxury sedan, the NBA All-Defensive Team selection shelled out around $44,990. Although it's the least priciest car in his garage, there's no doubt that the Mercedes C-Class isn't a slouch. In fact, a lot of car collectors would consider it to be one of the best sedans in the market.

Staying true to the brand, the Mercedes C-Class finds a way to marry both style and performance. In fact, it's easily an icon of class and luxury.

Aside from a sporty look that catches anyone's attention on the streets, this top-of-the-line sedan also possesses a handful of interior amenities, including premium leather seats, a massive screen, and plenty of other advanced tech.

This should provide the Knicks star with some comfortable rides, especially coming after a tough training session or game. Furthermore, cruising around the city should get a lot better with the Mercedes C-Class.

The Mercedes C-Class gets its power from a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. This allows it to produce 192 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. On the other hand, the Mercedes C-Class has no problems when it comes it to transmission. Moreover, this premium sedan can also go as fast as 135 mph with the assistance of a nine-speed transmission.

1. Lexus F-Sport

For more photos, click here

Bridges certainly is a huge fan of luxury sedans. Aside from the Mercedes C-Class, the Knicks star also has another one in the form of the Lexus F-Sport, which is priced at $72,520. This also makes the Lexus F-Sport the most expensive car in Bridges' car collection. Although it's one of the priciest cars ever released by Lexus, the Lexus F-Sport is certainly worth every penny.

In terms of features, the Lexus F-Sport oozes with class and elegance. But more importantly, Bridges should have no problems with comfort when taking this luxury sedan out for a spin around the city.

Equipped with advanced technological innovations on top of a well-designed interior, it isn't surprising that the NBA All-Defensive Team member has been publicly spotted driving this elite beauty on wheels every once in a while. As a result, it's easy to see why it's one of the best high-end sedans in the market, paving the way for the Knicks star to join the bandwagon.

Built with a 4.6-liter V8 powertrain, the Lexus LS 460F produces 386 horsepower and 367 lb-ft of torque. This top-tier sedan only needs 4½ seconds to move from a standstill position to 60 mph. On the other hand, the Lexus LS 460F can reach a top speed of 160 mph with the help of an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Mikal Bridges' incredible $118K car collection.