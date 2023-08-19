Mikal Bridges' net worth in 2023 is $10 million. Bridges is a professional basketball player who currently plays for the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA. He is an All-Defensive First Team player. For this piece, let's take a closer look at Mikal Bridges' net worth in 2023.

Mikal Bridges was born on August 30, 1996 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He studied in Great Valley High School. During his junior year, Bridges averaged 20 points and eight boards per outing. In his final high school year, he registered 18.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game. For his efforts, Bridges was named First Team All-Class AAA.

Playing for the Villanova Wildcats

After graduating from high school, Bridges was considered a four-star recruit by ESPN. He received offers from various college basketball programs such as Xavier, Temple, George Washington, Saint Joseph's, and Villanova. As we all know, Bridges eventually decided to play for the Villanova Wildcats.

Bridges played for the Villanova Wildcats for three years. However, he was redshirted during his freshman season. In his first playing year, Bridges averaged 12.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.1 steals per game to help Villanova win the NCAA national championship, which was only the second banner for the Wildcats.

The versatile wing then improved his numbers during his second playing year. Bridges accumulated averages of 13.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.2 steals per game. Making his mark as an all-around player, Bridges was named Big East Co-Defensive Player of the Year and Second Team All-Big East.

However, Bridges' best college season came in his final year. He tallied 22.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.9 steals per game. He earned Big East Tournament MVP and the Julius Erving Award. Moreover, he also made the First Team All-Big East and was named a Third Team All-American. But more importantly, Bridges helped the Wildcats clinch their second NCAA championship in a span of three years.

NBA career with Phoenix Suns

After a solid college basketball stint, Bridges declared for the 2018 NBA Draft. He was selected in the first round with the 10th overall pick by the Philadelphia 76ers. But shortly after getting drafted, the Sixers traded him to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for Zhaire Smith and a first round draft pick.

Despite getting traded away by his home city, Bridges signed with the Suns. He agreed to a four-year deal, worth $17.6 million, according to Spotrac.

In his rookie season, Bridges showed glimpses of his potential. He averaged 8.3 points, 3.2 boards, and 2.1 dimes per outing. The former Villanova standout improved his numbers in his sophomore year, putting up 9.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game.

During his third NBA season, Bridges averaged 13.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. Bridges played an instrumental role as a two-way player for the Suns. In fact, he helped the Suns make an NBA Finals appearance in 2021, the first since 1993.

Contract extension with the Suns

After an impressive year, Bridges was rewarded with a four-year contract extension, worth $90 million.

In the 2021-22 season, Bridges had one of his best NBA seasons. He averaged 14.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game, to go along with 1.2 steals and 0.4 rejections per game. For his efforts, Bridges was named to the All-Defensive First Team.

Although Bridges played for the Suns until the 2022-23 season, the versatile wing was eventually traded midway through the season.

Trade to the Brooklyn Nets

In the midst of the 2022-23 season, the Suns jumped the gun by trading away Bridges in a blockbuster four team exchange in order to bring Kevin Durant to Phoenix.

With the Nets, Bridges played an increased role of becoming one of the cornerstones of a rebuilding team. In 27 games with the Nets, he put up 26.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game.

Playing for Team USA at the 2023 FIBA World Cup

Bridges will be one of the NBA players suiting up for Team USA at the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Although Team USA is missing some key stars, it looks like Bridges and USA are still favorites to win the gold medal as they're out for redemption after a disappointing seventh place finish. Should Team USA win gold, the team has a chance to earn around $3 million, as per Sportskeeda.

Endorsement deal with Wealthsimple

Given Bridges' popularity as one of the best wings in the NBA, it isn't surprising that various brands have opted to partner with him. One of which includes an endorsement deal with Wealthsimple. Wealthsimple is a stock trading platform. According to wealthsimple.com, Bridges signed an endorsement deal with the trading platform worth $50,000. Instead of a cash payment, Bridges is believed to be paid through a Wealthsimple investment portfolio.

