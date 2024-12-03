Tyler Herro has an incredible car collection. Herro is a Miami Heat star who easily became a fan favorite after helping the franchise return to the 2020 NBA Finals inside the NBA Bubble. Since then, the All-Rookie Second Team player has blossomed into a NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award winner.

Given Herro's popularity in the NBA, have you ever wondered what kind of cars he drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Tyler Herro's incredible $576K car collection, with photos.

According to Sportskeeda, Herro has a net worth of around $25 million. Given that Herro is one of the hottest rising stars in the NBA today, it isn't surprising that the Heat are keeping his services by paying him with a lucrative four-year extension worth $130 million. With plenty of cash on hand, Herro opted to materialize his Mercedes dreams, as per reports.

3. Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG

The first SUV in Herro's car collection is a Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG, which retails in the market for around $135,000. This makes it the cheapest car in Herro's garage.

Although it's the cheapest car in his garage, the G63 AMG is a versatile SUV that's perfect whenever the Heat star needs to go on long road trips that may require passing through some of the most difficult terrain. This top-of-the-line SUV is capable of thriving in the toughest conditions, thanks to its off-roading capabilities.

Aside from being a versatile SUV, the G63 AMG is still a luxurious SUV that features a lavish interior. This automatically offers comfortable rides and should treat the 2022 NBA Sixth Man of the Year like royalty. In terms of exterior, the G63 AMG is sufficient in size, providing not only enough leg room but also a good amount of cargo space.

The G63 AMG operates on a 5.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine. It produces 480 horsepower and 625 lb-ft of torque. Furthermore, it accelerates from a standstill position to 60 mph in just a little more than four seconds. In addition to this, the G63 AMG can reach a top speed of 137 mph with the help of a nine-speed automatic transmission.

2. Mercedes-Maybach GLS600

The second SUV in Herro's garage is a Mercedes-Maybach GLS600. For this top-of-the-line SUV, the 2022 NBA Sixth Man of the Year paid around $170,000. There's no question that the GLS600 is another eye-catching SUV in his collection. This classy top-of-the-line SUV is ideal for city drives for daily errands.

But more importantly, the GLS600 offers a handful of amenities. These include reclining seats with massaging capabilities, a 12-inch screen, and an elite sound system.

With plenty of amenities to offer, Herro should have no problems riding with comfort, which is perfect after a hard day at practice or a long game. Furthermore, Herro should also be able to drive around with style when taking out the GLS600 for a spin.

The GLS600 is powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine. This allows it to produce 550 horsepower and 568 lb-ft of torque. In just less than five seconds, the GLS600 can move from a standstill to 60 mph, as per Mercedes' official website. Designed with a nine-speed automatic transmission, this top-of-the-line SUV can go as fast as 186 mph.

1. Mercedes-Maybach S680

It's safe to say that Herro is a huge fan of Mercedes. Sold in the market for as much as $230,050, the most expensive car in Herro's collection is a Mercedes-Maybach S680. The S680 is dubbed as a true icon of luxury as it oozes class and elegance. As a result, the S680 is one of the most coveted luxury sedans in the market today.

With a timeless exterior that never goes out of style, there's no doubt that the S680 easily makes its presence felt wherever it goes. Furthermore, its premium interior offers a handful of amenities that would make any car owner salivate. As a result, it isn't surprising that the All-Rookie Second Team player just couldn't resist picking one up for himself.

The S680 is equipped with a 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged V12 engine. This allows it to produce 523 horsepower and 612 lb-ft of torque. Moreover, its nine-speed automatic transmission helps it go as fast as 155 mph. On the other hand, the Heat star won't have to wait up to more than 4½ seconds for this work of art to go from 0 to 60 mph.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Tyler Herro's incredible $576K car collection.