In the sun-soaked streets of Miami, there’s always hope, even after a storm. The 2024-25 NBA season left Heat fans with more questions than answers. However, as Pat Riley’s front office prepares for another pivotal summer, one thing is clear: the Heat must retool, not rebuild.

They have financial flexibility and some young core momentum. As such, the time is now for Miami to make shrewd free agency moves that complement their evolving roster. Two names rise to the top of that list: Cameron Payne and Jonathan Kuminga.

A season of upheaval and unfinished business for the Heat

Miami’s 2024-25 campaign was anything but conventional. Finishing with a 37-45 record, the Heat scraped into the playoffs but were swiftly swept by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round. It marked the first time since the 2018-19 season that Miami finished below .500 and only the second first-round sweep in Erik Spoelstra’s otherwise brilliant tenure.

The downturn began with the indefinite suspension and eventual trade of Jimmy Butler. That move signaled a dramatic shift in Miami’s internal compass. Without their emotional leader, the Heat stumbled. They went 12-21 post-trade and fell to the bottom 10 in offensive efficiency. Of course, their 55-point blowout in Game 4 of the Cleveland series set a grim franchise playoff record.

Still, there were silver linings. Tyler Herro’s offensive versatility, Bam Adebayo’s continued defensive brilliance, and rookie Kel’el Ware’s two-way upside gave the Heat a respectable foundation. Together, the trio posted a net rating of +6.8 points per 100 possessions when sharing the floor.

Even more encouraging is Miami now holds three tradable first-round picks and roughly $60 million in expiring contracts. That's in addition to having room to maneuver under the tax apron. Whether they reload now or wait for a bigger move in 2026, the Heat will be players—one way or another.

Here are two players whom the Miami Heat must target to sign as they enter the 2025 NBA offseason.

Heat need a reliable floor general

Miami’s most immediate need is at point guard. Following the midseason departure of veteran leadership and inconsistency at the 1, the Heat lacked a steady hand to guide their offense. Enter Cameron Payne. He is a proven NBA journeyman who has embraced every challenge thrown his way.

Payne, 30, may not be a star. However, he’s exactly the kind of stabilizing presence Miami needs. His 2024-25 campaign saw him average 6.9 points and 2.8 assists per game for the New York Knicks. He also shot 36.3 percent from deep. What’s more important is his poise in pressure moments and playoff experience.

Note that the Heat were 14-26 in clutch games this season, including 3-12 after the Butler trade. That’s not just poor execution—it’s a symptom of missing leadership at the point of attack. Payne won’t dominate the ball, but he’ll organize the offense. He can keep it moving and offer veteran savvy. Payne checks every box and likely comes at a manageable price.

He also fits Miami’s timeline. He can serve as a bridge guard while the Heat evaluate younger prospects and wait for better long-term options. Think of him as a low-risk, high-IQ addition who could raise Miami’s floor immediately.

Athleticism meets upside

If the Heat want to swing for upside without compromising financial flexibility, then restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga is an ideal target. At just 22 years old, Kuminga is still scratching the surface of his potential. Miami could be the perfect environment to unlock it.

Kuminga averaged 15.3 points and 4.6 rebounds in 2024-25 while shooting over 45.3 percent from the field. His athleticism in transition, vertical spacing, and slashing ability would inject much-needed energy into Miami’s halfcourt offense. He’s also shown flashes of defensive versatility. Kuminga can guard both forward spots and switch on the perimeter.

Miami typically pursues established stars. However, Kuminga represents a calculated gamble with a potentially big payoff. He would fit alongside Adebayo defensively, can run the floor with Herro, and still has room to grow under the watchful eye of Spoelstra’s development staff.

He might require a substantial offer sheet to pry from the Golden State Warriors. However, with their own cap constraints, it’s a shot Miami can afford to take.

Bringing in Kuminga also signals a philosophical shift toward athletic youth and long-term upside. A Kuminga acquisition could help chart a new, competitive course without pushing them into cap inflexibility.

Heat need to do smart spending, strategic steps

The 2025 offseason won’t be about stars in South Beach. The free agent class isn’t stacked, and Miami likely won’t be able to compete for max-level talent until 2026—if at all. But that doesn’t mean they should sit still. With the right moves, the Heat can keep their competitive window open and set themselves up for a bigger splash down the line.

Cameron Payne gives them leadership and stability. Jonathan Kuminga gives them athleticism and future potential. Both fit within the Heat’s cap strategy, culture, and basketball needs. And both could be critical in ushering in the post-Butler era.

The question isn’t whether Miami can contend next season. It’s whether they’re bold and smart enough to lay the groundwork now. Payne and Kuminga would be two savvy steps in the right direction.