MIAMI – While the Miami Heat's season was clouded with the Jimmy Butler drama, one of the bright spots was the immense amount of strides taken by Tyler Herro. With the Heat star eligible for contract extension in October, team president Pat Riley spoke about the likelihood that it will get done then about his season overall.

Herro currently has two years left on his contract, making $31 million and $33 million, respectively, where in October, he's eligible for a three-year deal worth $150 million. Speaking Friday at his end-of-season press conference, Riley would say to ClutchPoints that Herro is a “pivotal” aspect to Miami and hopes he can “stay here the rest of his career.”

“I will steal one of Spo's favorite Spo-isms, ignitable,” Riley said. “He's one of the most ignitable guys offensively in the league, and we're happy to have him. He's 25 years old, he's coming off an All-Star year, and he was voted in by the coaches. That means something, and so he's pivotal for us as an offensive player. We just need more around him that can do a little bit of what he does, because now he's getting beat up, he's getting schemed, overly schemed, and so we'll learn a lot about that. So you know, Tyler is a player, and I hope he could stay here the rest of his career, and then we can build the team that he's part of.”

Herro is coming off his first All-Star season, where he led the team with 23.9 points and 5.5 assists per game to go along with a 5.2 rebound average while shooting 47.2 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from deep.

Heat's Pat Riley on goals for Tyler Herro and building around him

Though Herro has been nonchalant about a possible Heat extension, there's no doubt that he makes a case to get the one in October, but if not, he would be eligible in the 2026 offseason. However, if they were to wait, Herro would be eligible for a four-year, $207 million extension through 2030-31.

After Butler's departure, Herro was the sole focus for opposing defenses as he experienced immense pressure and face-guarding, something Riley said will be a challenge this season to overcome. He would also double down on building around Herro and team captain Bam Adebayo.

“But now, when you're in a position of having two on the ball all the time, and you're getting picked up full court, 94 feet,” Riley said to ClutchPoints “And I know for a fact that Tyler was telling Max [Strus], could you use some Listerine please, or something like that because he face-guarded them all over the court, and it's a whole another world that he's in now. And so people will sacrifice so much on defense just to wear him out.”

“So those are the things that coach is very good at and has to really, you know, identify and reconcile. And then Tyler simply has to learn how to be a great player, like Steph [Curry] is when he gets that treatment, and to be able to still score and those, there's going to be nights when he's going to have those four for 20 games. He's just one of those guys. But I'm glad that we got him, got him, Bam at the right time and and we'll move forward with that.”

Pat Riley answers if the Heat can afford to give Tyler Herro an extension

With Riley promising changes to the Heat this offseason, there could be concerns with the financials, as the team was once again playing in the tax. One would wonder if Miami could afford to give Herro a contract extension this October, plus adding another star, and staying under the tax.

Riley would be asked this Friday as emphasizing that Herro is “deserving” of an extension, the team hasn't “committed” to it just yet, though both sides have talked about it.

“I think he answered that question perfectly last week; he's okay,” Riley said. “And so we've already talked about it, and I've talked about it with Tyler. And so, we'll see what happens as we plan. But definitely Tyler is deserving of that, of the thought of an extension. But are we going to do it? We haven't committed to it, but we're going to discuss it. And I've already talked to him about it. He's cool.”

It remains to be seen if Herro and the Heat agree to an extension in October, but the team still looks to improve after finishing 10th in the Eastern Conference this past season with a 37-45 record.