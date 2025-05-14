For the first time in his career, Giannis Antetokounmpo is open to a trade away from the Milwaukee Bucks. The two-time MVP has been loyal throughout his career, but fans could very well see him in a new uniform next season. If a trade does happen, the Bucks will likely try and do right by one of the best players in franchise history and send him to a team he'd be happy to play for. Reports suggest that Antetokounmpo wants to play in a state without a state income tax, and the Miami Heat fit the bill in that regard. Pat Riley seemingly pursues every star that hits the trade block, so he could try and swing a deal for the Greek Freak. So, what would an Antetokounmpo-to-Miami deal look like?

Heat trade proposal for Giannis Antetokounmpo

Heat receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Bucks receive: Andrew Wiggins, Terry Rozier, 2025 first-round pick (via Warriors), 2029 first-round pick, 2031 first-round pick, 2026 first-round pick swap, 2028 first-round pick swap

The Heat traded Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors ahead of the trade deadline. The move was inevitable due to the drama that Butler brought to the franchise, but the trade left the Heat in need of another star. With only Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro leading the way, the Heat were destroyed in the postseason, losing in four games in the first round to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Antetokounmpo would be a perfect fit with the Heat. He provides the defensive intensity that is a necessity with “Heat Culture.” The nine-time All-Star has a Defensive Player of the Year trophy to his name, and he shows up to play night in and night out. Antetokounmpo is a freak of nature who can score at will inside, too. The 7-footer has scored around 30 points per game in each of the last seven seasons, and he hasn't shown any signs of slowing down.

If Antetokounmpo were to be paired with Adebayo, opposing teams would be severely physically outmatched when playing the Heat. The Heat have matching salary and enough draft capital to get a deal done for the biggest name superstar on the trading block. The Eastern Conference is wide open after injuries to Jayson Tatum and Damian Lillard, and if Antetokounmpo is moved to Miami, the Heat can make another NBA Finals run.

Will the Bucks trade Antetokounmpo?

Antetokounmpo is both arguably the greatest player in Bucks history and still one of the best players in the NBA, so Milwaukee will certainly want to hold onto him. While Antetokounmpo hasn't formally requested a trade, the writing does seem to be on the wall. The Bucks have lost in the first round in three straight seasons, and Lillard will likely miss all of next season with his torn achilles.

Antetokounmpo has always been loyal, so he won't drag the team through the mud on his way out like Butler did to the Heat, but his openness to be traded means there is also probably a desire to be traded. The asking price for Antetokounmpo won't be small, and the Heat might not be able to compete with offers that teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, and San Antonio Spurs can put on the table.

Considering that Florida is a state income tax-free location, though, Miami may be a spot that Antetokounmpo desires, and the Bucks might give the big man what he wishes because of his much he has done for the organization. It is becoming seemingly harder and harder for the Bucks to surround The Greek Freak with a championship-caliber roster, and the 2013 draftee has made it known that he covets another title, so a trade this offseason wouldn't come as a surprise.