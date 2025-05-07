The New Orleans Pelicans endured a rough season full of injuries this year. C.J. McCollum, Zion Williamson, and many other players on their roster missed extended time throughout the regular season. That kept them from stringing together victories, leaving them on the outside of the Western conference playoff picture.

As the official beginning of the offseason grows closer, the Pelicans need to decide which direction they want to go. New Orleans traded Brandon Ingram away to the Toronto Raptors at the trade deadline in a move that surprised fans around the league. Some brought up the idea that the Pelicans are preparing for a rebuild.

They have been unable to do anything significant since trading away Anthony Davis in 2019. Williamson and Ingram couldn't stay on the court together and the other players the team brought in couldn't lead them past the first round of the playoffs, if they got there at all.

At this point, anything is on the table for New Orleans, including a full reset centered around their young core. Yves Missi, Jordan Hawkins, Herb Jones, and Trey Murphy III all showed flashes when they were healthy. However, a rebuild can't begin until the Pelicans admit that the only way to move that direction is to trade Williamson.

The two-time All-Star is one of the league's best talents when he is on the floor. Unfortunately, injuries have kept him out of more than half of his team's games since he joined the league six years ago. Availability is vital for a Pelicans team looking to build any kind of consistency. Trading Williamson is a risky move, but if he is available, teams will come knocking.

Why would the Miami Heat trade for Williamson?

The Miami Heat defeated the Atlanta Hawks in the second game of the NBA Play-In Tournament to get into the postseason. Unfortunately, they were thoroughly beaten by the Cleveland Cavaliers in a four game sweep. Looking at their team, they are in desperate need of a star heading this summer. Pat Riley has a history of attracting big names to South Beach, including both LeBron James and Shaquille O'Neal. However, those players were brought in via free agency, not trade.

Miami lost their latest star in a dramatic saga that ended with Jimmy Butler being traded to the Golden State Warriors. Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo both have All-Star appearances under their belt, but they aren't the top-tier stars the team needs to seriously contend. Williamson would fit in well alongside Adebayo in the front court while increasing the overall talent of the team.

As a duo, Williamson and Adebayo's skillsets complement one another really well. Williamson is the far better offensive player who brings a vertical threat to Miami's playbook. On the other end of the floor, Adebayo can cover up Williamson's shortcomings. The one issue both share is a lack of outside shooting, but each have taken steps to improve as shooters from deep.

What does a Zion Williamson trade look like?

Here is a potential trade package that the Heat can offer the Pelicans centered around Williamson.

New Orleans receives: F Andrew Wiggins, G Terry Rozier, G Duncan Robinson, F Jaime Jaquez Jr., 2027 1st round pick, 2029 first round pick, 2027 2nd round pick

Miami receives: F Zion Williamson, G C.J. McCollum

While satisfying the financial requirements for each team, this trade brings both what they need to move forward. New Orleans receives talent that helps them now in Wiggins and Robinson, as well as future assets in Jaquez Jr. and the draft capital. Wiggins played well for Miami in the second half of the season after coming over in the Butler trade. He and Jaquez Jr. provide scoring to the new-look Pelicans while the team enjoys more flexibility in the future.

For Miami, they bring in two established stars, even if McCollum is in the latter half of his career. Adding both to the Heat's roster creates a new starting lineup that is far more talented that what they had this year. The team could struggle defensively as a result of the deal, but head coach Erik Spoelstra has enough defensive experts on his bench that can balance things out.

One of the biggest questions Williamson will face if he heads to the Heat is his weight. His diet was questioned by fans who said he wasn't fully committed to being the best player he could be. That won't be a problem in Miami; the team's practices and offseason workouts are amongst the most arduous in the league. Their players have some of the best conditioning, which bodes well for Williamson if he buys into “Heat Culture”.

The Pelicans have a big decision to make this summer. If they choose to move on from Williamson, Miami is one of the teams who can jump on the opportunity and propel both teams into a new era.