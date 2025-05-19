Aaron Gordon had to fight through a lot of pain before Game 7 between the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday.

Prior to the big matchup, Gordon was dealing with a Grade 2 hamstring strain. The injury would need multiple weeks to recover, but the Nuggets forward pushed through to take part in Game 7. He reflected on his performance after the game, per team reporter Brendan Vogt.

“I was pretty sure I was going to play…I was doing everything I could possibly do to be out there fighting for my teammates,” Gordon said.

“Did you feel it out there?” the reporter asked.

“Not much. Just wish I played better,” he answered.

How Aaron Gordon, Nuggets played against Thunder in Game 7

Despite Aaron Gordon's efforts to fight through the hamstring injury, it wasn't enough as the Nuggets lost in a 125-93 blowout to the Thunder.

Despite taking a 26-21 lead after the first quarter, the Nuggets gave up 39 points in the second quarter as they trailed 60-46 at halftime. Oklahoma City continued their momentum in the third quarter, scoring 37 points in the period as Denver ran out of gas in the end.

Only three players scored in double-digits on Denver's behalf. Nikola Jokic led the way with 20 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. He shot 5-of-9 from the field, including 1-of-2 from beyond the arc, and 9-of-11 from the free-throw line. Christian Braun came next with 19 points and four rebounds, Jamal Murray had 13 points and three steals, while Gordon provided eight points and 11 rebounds.

With the loss, this marks the Nuggets' second consecutive exit in the West Semis. It has been a while since Denver reached the mountaintop of NBA glory in 2023. And they have some areas to address in the offseason, especially when it comes to improving their supporting cast and contract situations with their star players.