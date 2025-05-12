The Miami Heat pride themselves on resilience, structure, and playoff mettle. However, they just experienced one of their most chaotic seasons in the Erik Spoelstra era. The 2024-25 campaign was a roller-coaster. That said, this one didn’t end with moral victories or overachieving playoff runs. It ended with a sweep, a 55-point humiliation, and a sobering reminder that the Heat’s competitive edge has dulled. This being Miami, though, it’s not about licking wounds. It’s about loading up and striking again.

They do have a war chest of tradeable first-round picks, $60 million in expiring contracts, and a core featuring Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, and promising big man Kel’el Ware. As such, the Heat have optionality. The question is do they chase another superstar or add smart, value-building pieces around their existing foundation?

A New Low in the Post-Bubble Era

The Heat finished the regular season with a 37-45 record. That was their worst since 2018-19. What followed was even more brutal: a first-round playoff sweep at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers, punctuated by a historic 55-point Game 4 loss. That was the largest postseason defeat in franchise history. The season was marred by instability, most notably Jimmy Butler's indefinite suspension and eventual trade at midseason.

Yet even in the chaos, green shoots emerged. The trio of Herro, Adebayo, and Ware showed promising chemistry. With a clean cap sheet and an infusion of youth, Miami has financial flexibility and a chance to retool around a new core. However, they also need identity. The Heat ranked 28th in second-chance points, 23rd in paint points, and 24th in fast-break scoring. They must get more dynamic offensively — whether through a bold swing or subtle recalibration.

Here we will discuss the two players whom the Miami Heat must target to sign as they enter the 2025 NBA offseason.

Trade Target 1: Kevin Durant

Let’s be clear: the Giannis Antetokounmpo pipe dream isn’t happening. The Heat don’t have the assets to win that kind of bidding war. That said, a different elite scorer could be within reach.

We're talking about Kevin Durant. Yes, THAT Durant, who, even at age 36, remains a singular offensive force. Despite the Phoenix Suns’ disastrous 2024-25 campaign, Durant averaged 26.6 points on a hyper-efficient 52.7 percent from the field, 43 percent from deep, and 83.9 percent from the line. His scoring versatility could inject immediate life into Miami’s struggling half-court offense.

There’s risk, of course. Durant isn’t the long-term solution. Still, in a league where windows close quickly, Durant may offer the best short-term return. A package centered around Duncan Robinson’s expiring contract, a young player like Nikola Jovic, and draft capital might be enough to tempt the Suns.

A Durant-Herro pairing would be lethal offensively. Meanwhile, a frontcourt of Durant, Adebayo, and Ware could present matchup nightmares defensively. For a franchise built on chasing banners, not building slowly, Durant is the kind of swing that makes sense.

Trade Target 2: Donte DiVincenzo

On the other end of the spectrum is Donte DiVincenzo. He won’t grab headlines but might be the ideal glue guy for a Miami team trying to reestablish its identity. DiVincenzo could find himself squeezed out this summer. With Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Naz Reid, and Julius Randle all potentially hitting free agency, the Wolves may need to shed some contracts to retain their core.

That’s where the Heat come in. DiVincenzo fits Miami like a glove. He brings hard-nosed defense, knockdown shooting, and an underrated ability to create off the bounce. He shot 39.7 percent from deep this past season on high volume and held his own defensively against wings and guards alike.

More importantly, he’s in his prime at age 28. That is perfectly aligned with the timelines of Herro and Adebayo. He wouldn’t solve all of Miami’s issues. Still, he’d address spacing, pace, perimeter defense, and overall energy. The Heat could easily absorb his contract using expiring deals. Also, the acquisition cost likely wouldn’t require a first-round pick. They can potentially just use a second-rounder and a salary filler like Haywood Highsmith.

If the Heat believe they’re a few small tweaks away from relevance, DiVincenzo is the kind of smart buy that could pay playoff dividends.

Urgency vs. Patience

The Miami Heat are rarely content to wait. However, this offseason, they must balance urgency with realism. The East is getting younger, faster, and more dangerous. Miami’s path back to contention isn’t paved by standing still.

Kevin Durant offers a chance to recapture relevance and make a real playoff push. Donte DiVincenzo offers substance and support for the Heat’s rising core. Both are attainable. Both fit different versions of Miami’s next chapter. And both should be on Pat Riley’s call sheet this summer.

The Heat’s identity is in flux, but their ambition is not. The only question now is which direction they’ll choose — and how bold they’re willing to be.