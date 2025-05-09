As the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs continues, trade speculation around Kevin Durant is gaining momentum. According to a recent report from Marc Stein and Jake Fischer on The Stein Line, both the Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves are expected to pursue a trade for the Phoenix Suns star during the upcoming offseason.

Durant, now 36, remains among the NBA’s elite scorers. In his 17th season, he averaged 26.6 points, six rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 52.7% from the field and 43% from three across 62 games.

Despite his production, the Suns failed to qualify for the Play-In Tournament, closing the season with a disappointing finish and no lottery pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

According to NBA insider Brett Siegel, several teams — including the Heat, Timberwolves, Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, and Atlanta Hawks — held trade discussions with the Suns prior to the deadline. The discussions included both Durant and Devin Booker with some conversations focused on longer-term scenarios.

Heat, Timberwolves to reenter Kevin Durant trade sweepstakes

The Miami Heat have emerged as a team to watch. After a turbulent regular season, the Heat finished 37-45, becoming the first 10th seed in NBA history to qualify for the playoffs after winning both of their Play-In games.

Their postseason was short-lived, however, as the Cleveland Cavaliers swept the Heat in the first round. With a need for a primary scoring option and more star power, Miami should be a potential fit for Durant’s services.

On the other hand, the Minnesota Timberwolves are in the midst of a playoff run. After posting a 49-33 record in the regular season, they entered the postseason as the sixth seed in the West.

They are currently tied 1-1 in their second-round series against the Golden State Warriors following a dominant 117-93 win in Game 2. If Minnesota falls short of a deep postseason run, the front office could revisit its previous interest in Durant.

Earlier this year, reports indicated the Timberwolves were aggressive at the trade deadline in pursuit of Durant but refused to include franchise cornerstones Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels. Edwards has shared a strong connection with Durant, including their time as teammates on Team USA during the 2024 Paris Olympics, where they captured a gold medal.

With the Suns facing a pivotal offseason and no clear path forward, Durant’s future should be one of the most closely followed storylines. Should Phoenix explore trade possibilities, both Miami and Minnesota may be serious contenders to reengage in talks for the 15-time All-Star.