MIAMI – With the Miami Heat looking to make some changes in the offseason after a disappointing finish, team president Pat Riley will be one of many in the front office to bring this franchise back to championship status. The Heat have been connected to stars such as Kevin Durant and others in regards of making a trade to acquire one, as Riley speaks on the prospect of adding one.

While Heat fans might experience deja vu hearing that the team will go hunting for a star like they do every season, this could be a prime summer to do so, especially with the Phoenix Suns' star in Durant. Though Riley wouldn't mention his name outright, he said Friday during his end-of-season press conference that he wouldn't be opposed to bringing an “aging great player.”

Durant fits that bill as he turns 37 years old in September and is still elite, averaging 26.6 points, six rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 52.7 percent from the field and 43 percent from deep last season.

“I think an aging great player, who may not be able to carry a team together, can rise to the occasion in the playoffs,” Riley said.

“If that player is the right name and the contract is the right length, I still think that an aging player can play,” Riley continued. “Look at LeBron [James]. I mean, look at these players. It's incredible that players like LeBron and others that have played into their mid to late 30s and produced at a high level can help teams win championships, and you have to pick out the right one, but I'm not against that, no.”

Heat's Pat Riley on adding an “alpha” next to Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo

As the Heat enter a crucial offseason in the hopes of getting a star, the goal is to build around the duo of Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo, which Riley even emphasized during his Friday press conference. Riley would also be asked about the potential of adding another “alpha” to the two stars, which the basketball icon theorized could help with some of the issues, while also saying that there could be “lateral moves” that could work.

“When we made the trade to get Andre Iguodala, Solomon Hill, and Jay Crowder, we didn't have to send out an alpha to get them, but those three guys were so responsible for that finals run in the bubble,” Riley said. “And so there are some lateral trades you can make that could enhance the team. Who's to say who's an alpha and who's a beta? I don't know. Bam's an alpha guy. He's got an alpha personality, and Tyler has the Alpha confidence, most confident of somebody I've seen, obviously rational confidence.”

“So do we inject an alpha, a great player to help maximize our performance in those double-digit leads that were lost in fourth quarter closures, that can make a difference. It could be that simple,” Riley continued. “That is something that you think about. I think of an alpha as your best player and your leader, and he's the one who's going to hold everybody accountable in all of those things, above just being a great player. And so, you know that comes with experience, and that comes with time.”

Miami looks to improve after finishing 10th in the Eastern Conference with a 37-45 record.