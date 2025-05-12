With the Miami Heat looking to improve this offseason, as it'll be another summer where they will be connected to such stars as Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo, the team's social media account may have hinted at which player could be pursued. While Durant's name has been speculated with the Heat, the account would highlight Pat Riley's quote about being open to going after an “aging star.”

Open to the right fit for us. pic.twitter.com/l5HQaAtJBA — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

Riley spoke at his end-of-season press conference last Friday, where he would speak about being open to acquiring “an aging great player.” While his name wouldn't explicitly be mentioned, Durant is the only name that fits the bill as he's still a highly productive player who turns 37 years old in September.

“I think an aging great player, who may not be able to carry a team together, can rise to the occasion in the playoffs,” Riley said.

“If that player is the right name and the contract is the right length, I still think that an aging player can play,” Riley continued. “Look at LeBron [James]. I mean, look at these players. It's incredible that players like LeBron and others that have played into their mid to late 30s and produced at a high level can help teams win championships, and you have to pick out the right one, but I'm not against that, no.”

Pat Riley says that “I still think an aging player can play” and that the Heat would be open to pursue one. Wasn’t mentioned, but Kevin Durant’s name fits the bill. #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/Rc2Fi1hHmM — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) May 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

Pat Riley speaks on adding an “alpha” to the Heat

As the Heat are looking to bounce back after a season clouded by the Jimmy Butler drama, trading for Durant to pair alongside Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo could be what the team needs to boost them from three straight play-in tourney appearances. Riley would also speak about adding another “alpha.”

“And so there are some lateral trades you can make that could enhance the team. Who's to say who's an alpha and who's a beta? I don't know,” Riley said. “Bam's an alpha guy. He's got an alpha personality, and Tyler has the Alpha confidence, most confident of somebody I've seen, obviously rational confidence.”

“So do we inject an alpha, a great player to help maximize our performance in those double-digit leads that were lost in fourth quarter closures, that can make a difference. It could be that simple,” Riley continued. “That is something that you think about. I think of an alpha as your best player and your leader, and he's the one who's going to hold everybody accountable in all of those things, above just being a great player. And so, you know that comes with experience, and that comes with time.”

Riley was asked if Miami needs another alpha star w/ Herro, Adebayo. “There are some lateral trades that can he made to improve. Do we inject an alpha? A great player to help maximize our performance in those double digits leads that were lost? It could be that simple…” #Heat pic.twitter.com/iuJG52y3Mi — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) May 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

Miami looks to improve after finishing last season at the 10th seed.