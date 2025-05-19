Russell Westbrook endured a testy moment Sunday during the NBA Playoffs. Except this wasn't during the 125-93 beatdown at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder. It happened afterward inside the Denver Nuggets locker room.

Westbrook faces a nebulous future with the team. Denver Gazette reporter Vinny Benedetto tried asking about Westbrook's 2025 plans. Benedetto instead verbally illustrated what occurred next.

“Tried to get Russell Westbrook in the locker room to see he had made a decision on his player option for next season. He looked at his watch and asked what I was wearing tomorrow. When I said I didn’t know, he said ‘exactly' and walked off,” Benedetto shared on X.

The beat reporter added how no one on the Nuggets “aren’t doing exit interviews.”

Russell Westbrook roasted after Thunder demolition of Nuggets

Westbrook once lit up scoreboards and ignited the OKC crowd inside the Paycom Center. He rose as a revered member of the early 2010s Thunder teams. This Western Conference semifinals battle brought back nostalgia — and lots of storylines ahead of the series.

The veteran point guard, however, walks out in disappointment. And he became disappointing on the scoring end.

Westbrook delivered a -34 turnover margin in the loss. That became the worst mark among Denver players. Fans joked he reverted back to helping OKC.

The 36-year-old tried getting Nikola Jokic going off wayward passes. But turnovers ensued after — with Denver losing the ball four times. Westbrook settled for only six points.

Fans and analysts didn't just criticize the -34 number. The perennial NBA All-Star delivered a rough series overall. He averaged only 9.9 points per game while grabbing only 2.7 rebounds. Westbrook dished out just 2.4 assists per contest too.

He even surfaced in an explosive ESPN report during the series. ESPN reporter Ramona Shelburne shared Westbrook and Aaron Gordon engaged in a heated moment. But one anonymous Nuggets teammate called Westbrook “immature.” Gordon refuted the report, however.

Now, Westbrook could be playing for his seventh NBA franchise. Even though he walked out on a question involving his future.