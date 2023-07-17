Chelsea are stepping up their pursuit of Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo by preparing an improved bid of $92 million, according to goal.com. The Blues are keen to reinforce their engine room and have been monitoring the Ecuadorian star for some time.

Despite Caicedo signing a new contract with Brighton, Chelsea's interest remains strong. They had a £60 million ($79 million) offer rejected earlier this summer but are determined to continue their pursuit. It is believed that personal terms have already been agreed with the player, with Chelsea hopeful of convincing Brighton to lower their asking price.

However, the Seagulls are reportedly holding out for a fee closer to £100 million ($131 million). The record-breaking £105 million ($137 million) transfer of Declan Rice to Arsenal has set a benchmark for deals involving holding midfielders. Caicedo, at just 21 years old, represents a promising investment for Chelsea, and they may need to meet Brighton's valuation to secure his services.

Caicedo himself has expressed his interest in joining Chelsea, stating that he “can't say no” to a move to such a “historic and beautiful team”. With midfield departures including N'Golo Kante, Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek this summer, Chelsea's new head coach Mauricio Pochettino is determined to bolster his midfield options.

As negotiations continue, Chelsea will be hoping to strike a deal with Brighton and add Moises Caicedo's talents to their squad ahead of the new season. The midfielder's potential and current ability make him an attractive prospect for the Blues, and securing his signature would be another significant step in their summer transfer plans.